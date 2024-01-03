Communisis: The Rise, Fall, and Partial Salvation

Communisis, a notable print company providing vital services to banks and public institutions, has succumbed to a substantial downturn, leading to an alarming number of redundancies. The company found itself under administration just before Christmas, a consequence of mounting challenges such as escalating costs and a consistent dip in print demand. This unfortunate turn of events has resulted in the redundancy of 37 out of 38 employees at the Cramlington site and over 600 employees across the company’s Leeds and Liverpool locations.

The Fall of Communisis

This downward trajectory wasn’t an isolated incident but rather a reflection of the company’s ongoing struggles. OSG Holdings, Communisis’ parent company, had earlier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, shedding light on the financial woes that had been plaguing the corporation. A proposed digital initiative in collaboration with Tech Mahindra was seen as a potential lifeline, but it turned out to be excessively intricate and expensive, further compounding the company’s financial strain.

Steps Towards Employee Support

With the company’s fate hanging in the balance, administrators from Interpath Advisory have been concentrating on providing support to the affected employees. They have been exploring potential employment opportunities within the industry and coordinating with job support services. This move is aimed at softening the blow of the mass layoffs and helping navigate the employees through these trying times.

Communisis Salvaged: A Ray of Hope

Despite the grim circumstances, a beacon of hope has emerged in the form of a deal with Paragon. This agreement has allowed a segment of Communisis to be saved, preserving 581 jobs and ensuring the continuity of services to Lloyds Bank’s customers. The successful negotiation with Paragon is a testament to the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, including the dedicated employees who continued to serve customers amidst the crisis. The administrators have expressed their sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to materialising the agreement with Paragon, marking a significant development in the otherwise dire situation.