Colus Ltd Declares Administration Amid Crushing Debts

The Somerset-based sewer maintenance and repair company, Colus Ltd has declared administration due to staggering debts. The firm, with depots in Rotherham, Leicester, and Weston Super Mare and a workforce of about 85, has now come under the administration of Leonard Curtis, a renowned restructuring and recovery firm.

Decade-long Struggle

Despite its foundation over a decade ago and the backing of Irish firm McBreen last year, Colus has been grappling with financial instability. The plight of the firm was worsened when a major contract ended in March 2021, pushing it into a new one that brought about financial instability. The latest accounts up to August 2022 unveiled a staggering debt of over 4.2 million, and a reduction in workforce from 122 to 85 over the year.

Aiming for Stability

In the past year, Colus aimed to leverage its partnership with McBreen to augment its market share and uphold its commitment to quality and safety in its services. However, the relentless financial challenges have inevitably led to the administration. The company, which has served a variety of clients including JN Bentley, Barhale, Yorkshire Water, WSP, May Gurney, Severn Trent Water, Enviroco, and Anglian Water, is now on a quest for recovery.

