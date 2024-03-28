Colman, Buckley Unveil 'Wicked Little Letters': A Bold Take on 1920s Female Empowerment

New York, March 20, 2024 - Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley have teamed up in the forthcoming film 'Wicked Little Letters', a narrative set in 1920s England that brings to life the infamous Littlehampton Letters scandal. The movie, directed by Thea Sharrock and set for release by Sony Pictures Classics, delves into the unexpected friendship between two contrasting characters against a backdrop of female oppression and empowerment.

Advertisment

From Letters to Liberation

In 'Wicked Little Letters', Colman portrays Edith, a conservative, church-going woman living next to Rose, played by Buckley, a free-spirited single mother with a penchant for salty language. The plot thickens when their village is rocked by a series of scandalous anonymous letters, leading to suspicion and eventually, unlikely camaraderie between the two women. Drawing on the real-life scandal of the Littlehampton Letters, the film offers a comedic yet poignant look at the roles and perceptions of women during the era.

Behind the Scenes Chemistry

Advertisment

Colman and Buckley's off-screen friendship mirrors their on-screen chemistry, with both actresses sharing anecdotes about their bonding, including a fondness for WhatsApp group chats filled with foul language and expressions of affection. Their camaraderie was further solidified during a Letters Live performance, where the foundation of their friendship was laid amidst dramatic readings of historical letters. This real-life connection adds depth to their portrayal of Edith and Rose, making their on-screen dynamics more authentic and engaging.

A Raunchy Period Piece with Substance

While 'Wicked Little Letters' provides a humorous and sometimes raunchy look at 1920s England, at its core, it is a film about female resilience and solidarity. The narrative not only acknowledges the struggles women faced during the era but also celebrates their spirit and determination to challenge societal norms. Through the lens of its leading ladies, the film invites audiences to reflect on the progress made in women's rights and the journey that still lies ahead.

As 'Wicked Little Letters' prepares for its theatrical release, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of friendship, the importance of challenging oppression, and the timeless appeal of breaking taboos. With Colman and Buckley at the helm, the film promises to be both an entertaining and thought-provoking exploration of women's experiences in the early 20th century.