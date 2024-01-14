en English
Coleg Cambria Fights Skills Shortage with Open Events for Adults

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
The educational landscape of Wales is seeing a significant shift as Coleg Cambria, a multi-campus institution, gears up to host a series of open events this month. These events, crafted for adults seeking to expand their horizons, come in response to an increasing skills shortage in the country.

Addressing the Skills Gap

These open events, scheduled to unfold at various college sites, aim to attract individuals who wish to re-educate themselves, acquire new skills, switch career paths, or advance in their current roles. The programs on offer span a wide array: apprenticeships, essential skills courses, and higher education programs, among others. The goal? To tackle the growing skills shortage in Wales head-on.

Insight into the Skills Shortage

A recent report by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) shed light on the extent of this deficit. The report revealed that over a third of job vacancies in Wales in 2022 were difficult to fill due to a lack of skilled applicants. This skills shortage trend has seen a noticeable upswing over the past six years. Furthermore, the report noted a 20% decrease in employer spending on training per trainee, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Coleg Cambria’s Response

In response, the CIPD has emphasized the need for increased participation in apprenticeships, particularly amongst individuals under 25. The Institute also advocates for bolstered support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) navigating the apprenticeship system. Coleg Cambria’s open events align perfectly with these recommendations. By providing access to vital information and guidance on courses and apprenticeships, the college is actively working to bridge the workforce gaps.

Principal Sue Price underscored the importance of this endeavor. In her words, the demand for skilled workers in Wales is more pronounced now than ever, and the key to addressing this lies in education and skills development. It is within this context that the open events at Coleg Cambria assume great importance, offering individuals a vital stepping stone towards new career paths or advancement in their current roles.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

