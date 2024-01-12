Cold Comfort: Brannel School’s Uniform Inspection Policy Sparks Outrage

In an incident stirring controversy, Brannel School in St. Stephens, near St. Austell, Cornwall, is under fire from parents for enforcing stringent uniform rules that culminated in students standing outside in freezing temperatures for uniform inspections. A video making rounds on social media exhibits students queued up on the school’s tennis court for inspections that reportedly extended up to 45 minutes.

Uncomfortable Checks in Chilly Weather

The school, housing approximately 900 students, is accused of insisting children to shed their coats in the face of 1-degree Celsius weather to confirm proper adherence to uniform regulations. The aftermath of these checks has been a flurry of complaints from students, recounting experiences of discomfort and humiliation, with some even reduced to tears.

Parents and Pupils Aghast at Excessive Enforcement

Parents shared instances where their children were compelled to switch into second-hand socks provided by the school if their own socks did not meet the prescribed standards, regardless of whether they were visible or not. The enforcement of the uniform policy has reached such severity that students faced suspensions for minor misdemeanors like shirts not being tucked in. The resulting outrage amongst parents has led to the formation of a Facebook group dedicated to voicing their concerns.

Impact on School Attendance

The new policy has prompted at least three families to withdraw their children from the school. The local Member of Parliament, Steve Double, has received several enquiries from parents pertaining to the issue. Parents have labelled the school’s actions as unsafe and excessively strict, claiming a negative impact on the well-being of students.