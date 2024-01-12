en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Cold Comfort: Brannel School’s Uniform Inspection Policy Sparks Outrage

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Cold Comfort: Brannel School’s Uniform Inspection Policy Sparks Outrage

In an incident stirring controversy, Brannel School in St. Stephens, near St. Austell, Cornwall, is under fire from parents for enforcing stringent uniform rules that culminated in students standing outside in freezing temperatures for uniform inspections. A video making rounds on social media exhibits students queued up on the school’s tennis court for inspections that reportedly extended up to 45 minutes.

Uncomfortable Checks in Chilly Weather

The school, housing approximately 900 students, is accused of insisting children to shed their coats in the face of 1-degree Celsius weather to confirm proper adherence to uniform regulations. The aftermath of these checks has been a flurry of complaints from students, recounting experiences of discomfort and humiliation, with some even reduced to tears.

Parents and Pupils Aghast at Excessive Enforcement

Parents shared instances where their children were compelled to switch into second-hand socks provided by the school if their own socks did not meet the prescribed standards, regardless of whether they were visible or not. The enforcement of the uniform policy has reached such severity that students faced suspensions for minor misdemeanors like shirts not being tucked in. The resulting outrage amongst parents has led to the formation of a Facebook group dedicated to voicing their concerns.

Impact on School Attendance

The new policy has prompted at least three families to withdraw their children from the school. The local Member of Parliament, Steve Double, has received several enquiries from parents pertaining to the issue. Parents have labelled the school’s actions as unsafe and excessively strict, claiming a negative impact on the well-being of students.

0
Education Human Rights United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Launches Recruitment for 26th Class of Conservation Officers
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced its recruitment drive for the 26th class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) trainees. Accommodating up to 24 trainees, the upcoming class will undergo comprehensive training at multiple locations across the state, including the PFBC’s renowned H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety located in
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Launches Recruitment for 26th Class of Conservation Officers
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
10 mins ago
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
Dallas Kitchen Social Stirs Up The Weekend Scene With Innovative Cooking Classes
10 mins ago
Dallas Kitchen Social Stirs Up The Weekend Scene With Innovative Cooking Classes
Student Triumphs at BT Young Scientist Exhibition with Novel AI Authorship Verification Project
4 mins ago
Student Triumphs at BT Young Scientist Exhibition with Novel AI Authorship Verification Project
Bradley County Mayor Proposes School Districts Merger
4 mins ago
Bradley County Mayor Proposes School Districts Merger
Annual 'Enchanted World of Art and Creativity' Exhibition Showcases Interdisciplinary Talent
5 mins ago
Annual 'Enchanted World of Art and Creativity' Exhibition Showcases Interdisciplinary Talent
Latest Headlines
World News
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
19 seconds
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
52 seconds
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
1 min
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
4 mins
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
5 mins
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
6 mins
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
7 mins
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
7 mins
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
7 mins
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app