Colchester’s Oldest Pub, the Former Stockwell Arms, Now a Residential Property

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Colchester’s Oldest Pub, the Former Stockwell Arms, Now a Residential Property

Colchester’s oldest pub, the former Stockwell Arms, has been transformed into a residential property, now available for purchase. The price tag on this piece of history is £850,000. The building, a Grade II listed gem dating back to the 14th century, once hosted famous author Daniel Defoe. It is nestled in the heart of West Stockwell Street, Colchester and is listed with Lamb and Co.

A Storied Past and a Modern Transformation

After its closure in 2009, the pub embarked on a journey of extensive renovations starting in 2010. This included the addition of a new building. Despite the comprehensive refurbishment, the home retains its historic charm with original features such as exposed beams and a rare barrel back fireplace. The Stockwell had brief stints as a restaurant and later as La Lounna, a French restaurant, before finally closing its doors in June 2015 due to funding issues.

Living History in the Dutch Quarter

The property’s location in the Dutch Quarter enhances its appeal. The area, rich with history and culture, offers residents a unique living experience. During the renovation process, notable discoveries were made, including Victorian and Georgian coins and a section of a Roman wall in the beer cellar. These finds add to the historical significance of the property.

Preserving the Old, Embracing the New

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is a harmonious blend of character and modern amenities. While retaining the essence of its past, the property also offers contemporary comforts. This fusion makes for a unique opportunity to own a slice of Colchester’s history, a perfect blend of the old and the new in one of the city’s most historic districts.

History United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

