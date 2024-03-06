Colchester Tattoo Studio Heroes Replace Vandalized Community Book Swap Phone Box

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the Flaming Gun Tattoo Studio in Colchester stepped forward to repair a cherished community book swap phone box in Alresford village, recently vandalized by unknown miscreants.

Owners Julie and Kai Edwards, upon discovering the damage to the glass panel of the old phone box next to Alresford Train Station, utilized spare Perspex from their studio to create a durable replacement, much to the gratitude of the community volunteers.

Community Spirit Ignites

After the unfortunate vandalism incident in November last year that left the community book swap phone box with a shattered glass panel, the community was in dire need of a solution. Enter Julie and Kai Edwards, proprietors of the Flaming Gun Tattoo Studio, who, upon witnessing the damage during a stroll, decided to take matters into their own hands.

They repurposed Perspex previously used in their tattoo studio as a COVID-19 precautionary measure, meticulously cutting and engraving it to fit the phone box, thus restoring the community book exchange.

A Creative Solution

The Edwards' innovative approach not only solved the immediate problem but also added a unique touch to the book swap, engraving the Perspex themselves. This gesture was met with overwhelming appreciation from the Alresford volunteers' group, who extended their thanks through a heartfelt thank you card. The repair by the Edwards is a testament to their commitment to the community and a reflection of the collective spirit that defines Alresford village.

Looking Forward

The act of kindness by Julie and Kai Edwards has sparked conversations about future community projects, including the transformation of the old Station house into a community hub. This event has underscored the importance of community solidarity and the remarkable outcomes that can be achieved when residents come together to support one another. The repaired phone box now stands not only as a book swap but also as a symbol of resilience and unity within the Alresford community.

The repair of the vandalized phone box by the Flaming Gun Tattoo Studio owners is a powerful reminder of the impact of community involvement and the difference a small act of kindness can make. As the Alresford community looks forward to more collaborative efforts, the story of the repaired phone box will undoubtedly continue to inspire and foster a sense of belonging and collective responsibility among its residents.