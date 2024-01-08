Colchester Quizmaster Raises Nearly £100,000 for Charity Through Decade of Trivia Events

On the first Monday of each month, a crowd of trivia enthusiasts gathers at the Purple Dog pub in Colchester, eagerly anticipating the evening’s quiz. The man at the helm of this thriving trivia night is Chris Hunt, a dedicated quizmaster who has been hosting these events since 2011. Over the past decade, Chris has raised nearly £100,000 for various charities through his monthly trivia quizzes, demonstrating the power of community engagement and a shared love of knowledge.

A Growing Tradition of Trivia

While the Purple Dog pub has been the longstanding home of Chris’s quizzes, the popularity of these events has led to their expansion into additional venues. These include the Three Wise Monkeys in Colchester and Lloyds Avenue in Ipswich. The quizzes delve into various popular film and TV franchises, such as Harry Potter, The Office, and The Lord of the Rings, attracting a diverse group of participants.

Following the pandemic, Chris’s quizzes have seen a resurgence in attendance. This includes a new wave of regular participants, indicating the enduring appeal of these events. The entry fee for the quizzes is £3 per person, with all proceeds going towards charity.

Charitable Impact

The funds raised from these events have supported charities such as St Helena Hospice, Mind, Autism Anglia, and The Robin Cancer Trust. Every pound collected from the quiz nights represents a contribution towards meaningful causes and a testament to the generosity of the attendees.

Chris Hunt has expressed his gratitude to all participants, acknowledging the role they have played in this achievement. He extends special thanks to the regular attendees, whose consistent support has been integral to the success of these events. The quizzes are also held at the Victoria Inn and the Shoulder of Mutton in Aldham, further broadening their reach.

Conclusion

As Chris Hunt’s trivia nights continue to thrive, they serve as a reminder of the power of community, engagement, and a shared love of trivia. Through a decade of quizzes, Chris has not only nurtured a community of trivia enthusiasts but also made a significant impact on numerous charities. This story underscores the potential of individuals to make a difference in their communities, one question at a time.