Colchester Pub Ordered to Pay Over £5,000 to Ex-Employees

The Bull pub in Colchester has been dealt a hefty blow by an employment tribunal, which has ruled in favour of two former employees, Jack Litchfield and Charlotte Wrigley. The tribunal has ordered the pub to pay a combined total of £5,232, covering unpaid wages, compensation, and damages.

Unauthorised Deductions and Unpaid Holiday Pay

The tribunal found that the director of the pub, Jane Phillips, had made unauthorised deductions from the employees’ final paychecks, amounting to £304 and £500 respectively. Additionally, the pub failed to pay Litchfield and Wrigley for their accrued but untaken annual leave. In response to the judgment, Phillips has agreed to reimburse the deducted amounts, as well as the unpaid holiday pay and additional compensation.

Request for Reconsideration

Despite the tribunal’s decision, the pub’s management has requested a reconsideration of the judgment. They argue that an ongoing dispute, related to the secondary employment of one of the claimants, was the root cause of the issue. This dispute reportedly led to the resignation of the other employee in a show of solidarity.

Know Your Rights: Advice from Employment Solicitor

Employment solicitor Samantha Randall from Birkett Long in Colchester has emphasized the importance of employees knowing their rights. She confirmed that employees are entitled to normal pay rates for any accrued but untaken statutory holiday entitlement when leaving a job. Randall also urged employees to check their contracts for any additional entitlements. Should they find themselves facing incorrect payment, steps to address the issue can include contacting the employer, reviewing contracts, filing a grievance, or seeking help from Acas before proceeding to an employment tribunal.