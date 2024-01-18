Cohen & Steers Reveals 2.7796% Stake in LXi REIT plc

In a pivotal move, Cohen & Steers Capital Management has revealed its stake in LXi REIT plc in accordance with Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code. As of January 17, 2024, the American investment manager held a noteworthy block of 47,655,435 shares, accounting for 2.7796% of the company’s equity.

Acquisition Details

The disclosure was precipitated by the recent acquisition of 5,064,174 shares in LXi REIT plc by Cohen & Steers. The purchase price per share fluctuated between 1.0233 and 1.0298 GBP, underlining the firm’s strategic investment in the UK-based real estate investment trust.

No Derivative Transactions Reported

Cohen & Steers affirmed that no additional rights to subscribe for new securities were divulged in the report. The disclosure was devoid of any cash-settled or stock-settled derivative transactions. Furthermore, there were no reports of other dealings, such as subscribing for new securities.

Transparency of Financial Dealings

There are no indemnity or option arrangements, and no agreements or understandings relating to voting rights of any relevant securities under any option. Nor are there any agreements or understandings about the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced. The comprehensive disclosure thus reinforces the transparency and regulatory compliance vital in financial transactions, particularly in the context of company takeovers and significant shareholding disclosures.

The details of this disclosure were made publicly available on January 18, 2024, via a Regulatory Information Service, as required by financial regulations. Anthony Puma is the designated contact for the disclosure, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to openness and communication in its dealings.