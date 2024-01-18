en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cohen & Steers Reveals 2.7796% Stake in LXi REIT plc

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Cohen & Steers Reveals 2.7796% Stake in LXi REIT plc

In a pivotal move, Cohen & Steers Capital Management has revealed its stake in LXi REIT plc in accordance with Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code. As of January 17, 2024, the American investment manager held a noteworthy block of 47,655,435 shares, accounting for 2.7796% of the company’s equity.

Acquisition Details

The disclosure was precipitated by the recent acquisition of 5,064,174 shares in LXi REIT plc by Cohen & Steers. The purchase price per share fluctuated between 1.0233 and 1.0298 GBP, underlining the firm’s strategic investment in the UK-based real estate investment trust.

No Derivative Transactions Reported

Cohen & Steers affirmed that no additional rights to subscribe for new securities were divulged in the report. The disclosure was devoid of any cash-settled or stock-settled derivative transactions. Furthermore, there were no reports of other dealings, such as subscribing for new securities.

Transparency of Financial Dealings

There are no indemnity or option arrangements, and no agreements or understandings relating to voting rights of any relevant securities under any option. Nor are there any agreements or understandings about the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced. The comprehensive disclosure thus reinforces the transparency and regulatory compliance vital in financial transactions, particularly in the context of company takeovers and significant shareholding disclosures.

The details of this disclosure were made publicly available on January 18, 2024, via a Regulatory Information Service, as required by financial regulations. Anthony Puma is the designated contact for the disclosure, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to openness and communication in its dealings.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
Joby Aviation, a frontrunner in the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, has recently made significant strides in testing and infrastructure development. These developments herald an innovative era of urban mobility, with air taxis or ‘flying cars’ poised to redefine transportation. Pioneering Electric Air Taxi Test Flights Joby Aviation successfully completed the maiden
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
16 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
16 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
8 mins ago
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
12 mins ago
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
16 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
Latest Headlines
World News
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
2 mins
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
2 mins
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
Global Talent Scouting: Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge's Vision for the NBA
2 mins
Global Talent Scouting: Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge's Vision for the NBA
Glenn 'Shake & Bake' Doughty: A Legacy Beyond the Gridiron
3 mins
Glenn 'Shake & Bake' Doughty: A Legacy Beyond the Gridiron
Ukrainian Journalists Under Siege: Media Freedom Concerns Amid War
3 mins
Ukrainian Journalists Under Siege: Media Freedom Concerns Amid War
MIG Cricket Club Triumphs Over Oriental Cricket Club in MCA Women's Cricket League
3 mins
MIG Cricket Club Triumphs Over Oriental Cricket Club in MCA Women's Cricket League
AIIMS Reschedules Medical Appointments for January 22nd
3 mins
AIIMS Reschedules Medical Appointments for January 22nd
Canadian Presence Continues in Australian Open Doubles: Dabrowski and Routliffe Advance
3 mins
Canadian Presence Continues in Australian Open Doubles: Dabrowski and Routliffe Advance
Modern English School Dominates Giles Shield Under-14 Cricket Final
3 mins
Modern English School Dominates Giles Shield Under-14 Cricket Final
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app