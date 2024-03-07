Co Armagh Man Admits Role in Fatal Hit and Run, Faces Justice for Cover-Up Attempt

In a significant turn of events at Newry Crown Court, 37-year-old Ciaran Joseph Feeney from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, has confessed to his involvement in a tragic incident that led to the death of Michael Kirk, a 40-year-old father of two. The incident, which unfolded on Blaney Road in August 2020, saw Feeney attempting to evade responsibility by hiding his vehicle and misleading the police, actions for which he now faces serious charges.

Admission of Guilt and Legal Proceedings

Feeney's guilty pleas encompass two counts of perverting the course of justice, alongside charges for failing to remain at the scene and failing to report the accident. The court heard the harrowing details of how Michael Kirk was discovered with fatal head injuries in the early hours of a Sunday, leading to his death at the scene. Feeney's subsequent actions to conceal his involvement have now been brought to light, marking a pivotal moment in the case.

Impact on the Victim's Family

The aftermath of this tragic event has left Kirk's family in immense grief, a sentiment acknowledged by Feeney's defense through a formal expression of condolence. With the sentencing hearing pending, the court awaits the preparation of a pre-sentence report by the probation board, as well as victim impact reports from Kirk's relatives. These documents are expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of Feeney's sentencing.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

As the case moves towards a sentencing hearing scheduled for May, Judge Paul Ramsey has decided to allow Feeney to remain on bail. The legal team and the prosecution are gearing up for what promises to be a deeply impactful conclusion to a case that has captured the attention of the Co Armagh community and beyond. The decisions made in the coming months will not only determine Feeney's fate but also offer a semblance of closure to the bereaved family of Michael Kirk.

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the consequences that can stem from failing to take responsibility at the moment. As the community awaits the final judgment, the hope for justice and healing remains paramount, highlighting the importance of accountability and the legal system's role in upholding it.