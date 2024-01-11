Clyde & Co Fined Record 500,000 Pounds Over Anti-Money Laundering Breaches

Global law firm Clyde & Co has been fined a record 500,000 pounds by the UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) for multiple breaches of anti-money laundering regulations. The firm admitted to failing to conduct adequate due diligence on a shipping industry client, known as Company A, in relation to 14 transactions between 2014 and 2018.

A Pattern of Compliance Failures

This sanction is the second of its kind for Clyde & Co in the past seven years. The international firm was previously penalized for accounting failures and breaches of anti-money laundering (AML) rules. The firm, along with its former partner Edward Henry Mills-Webb, admitted to the shortcomings in their procedures.

Significant Fines for Significant Breaches

The SRA's record fine highlights the seriousness of Clyde & Co's breaches. In addition to the firm's hefty penalty, Mills-Webb was also fined 11,900 pounds. The fines reflect the magnitude of the failure to carry out proper checks, which left the company unable to rule out the risk of money laundering. Clyde & Co was also ordered to pay costs of 128,000 pounds, and Mills-Webb 55,000 pounds.

Robust Compliance Procedures Essential

The SRA emphasizes that this case should serve as a stern warning to other firms regarding the importance of robust anti-money laundering procedures. Clyde & Co has acknowledged the need to strengthen its systems and processes and has increased the level of scrutiny it applies to high-risk work. The firm reported its compliance shortcomings to the SRA in 2018 and states it has significantly improved its risk management and regulatory compliance since.