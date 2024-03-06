Clumber Consultancy Partners with Bluebell Wood Hospice for Year-Long Fundraising Initiative

Nottinghamshire-based Clumber Consultancy has announced its commitment to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice as its chosen charity for the year, marking a significant partnership aimed at supporting the hospice's crucial services.

Advertisment

Bluebell Wood, located in Sheffield, plays a vital role in providing care and support to approximately 300 children and their families across South Yorkshire and surrounding regions, who are facing life-threatening conditions. This collaboration underscores Clumber Consultancy's dedication to community engagement and social responsibility.

Strategic Support Through Fundraising

Over the next 12 months, Clumber Consultancy plans to engage in a variety of fundraising activities designed to bolster Bluebell Wood's ability to offer comprehensive support to families in need. The hospice provides a range of services, including respite breaks, home-based care, and holistic therapies like physiotherapy and music therapy, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for both the children and their families. Furthermore, Bluebell Wood extends bereavement support, counselling, and fun family activities, emphasizing its holistic approach to care.

Advertisment

Community Impact and Financial Challenges

Hannah Goulding, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Hospice, highlights the significance of support from businesses like Clumber Consultancy, especially given the hospice's financial challenges. With annual operating costs around £5 million and only 20% of funding coming from government sources, community donations are indispensable. Darren Toms, Managing Director of Clumber Consultancy, expressed his team's enthusiasm for supporting such a noble cause, emphasizing the emotional connection fostered during a recent visit to the hospice, which spurred the team's commitment to volunteerism and fundraising.

Forward-Looking Commitments and Community Engagement

The partnership between Clumber Consultancy and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice is a testament to the power of community engagement and the positive impact businesses can have on local charities. This collaboration not only showcases Clumber Consultancy's dedication to social responsibility but also sets a precedent for how businesses can meaningfully contribute to their communities. As both entities look forward to a year of fundraising and volunteer efforts, the ultimate goal remains clear: to ensure the sustained operation of Bluebell Wood Hospice and its invaluable services to families in dire need.

The initiative by Clumber Consultancy to support Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice reflects not just a commitment to corporate social responsibility but also an acknowledgment of the critical role such institutions play in the fabric of our communities. As the partnership unfolds over the coming year, it promises to bring much-needed resources to the hospice, while inspiring others to reflect on how they, too, can contribute to making a difference in the lives of those facing unimaginable challenges.