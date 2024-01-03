Club 3000 Bingo Set to Illuminate Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal

Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal shopping center braces itself for a dynamic transformation as it prepares to welcome a grand bingo hall operated by UK’s leading bingo company, Club 3000. The enterprise has put forth a planning application for external signage at the new location, with ‘Club 3000 Bingo’ set to light up the space in bold, brilliant letters. This fresh development burgeons in the aftermath of the closure of Transgression Park, the city’s last bastion for indoor skateboarding, which previously held dominion over the space now earmarked for the bingo hall.

Club 3000’s Strategic Relocation

Club 3000 currently operates in Manderston Street, but plans are afoot for a strategic relocation to Ocean Terminal. This move is projected to coincide with the completion of the tram extension project leading to Newhaven. The relocation and the tram extension are both intrinsic components of a grand, £250 million masterplan aimed at revamping Ocean Terminal with the addition of new shops and housing.

Disappointment and Excitement

While the closure of Transgression Park elicited a sense of disappointment among members of the skate community, the impending arrival of Club 3000 has sparked a contrasting sentiment. Brian Fraser, a representative of Club 3000 Bingo, expressed unbridled excitement about the new project. He believes that the new bingo hall has the potential to catapult itself into the ranks of the best bingo clubs in the UK.

A Warm Welcome

Chris Richardson, a key figure at Ambassador Investments Ltd, the company that owns Ocean Terminal, greeted the advent of Club 3000 Bingo with open arms. Richardson noted that Club 3000’s modern approach to leisure and entertainment dovetails perfectly with the center’s offerings. He also opined that the addition of the bingo hall signifies a vote of confidence in the future prospects of the center.