en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Club 3000 Bingo Set to Illuminate Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Club 3000 Bingo Set to Illuminate Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal

Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal shopping center braces itself for a dynamic transformation as it prepares to welcome a grand bingo hall operated by UK’s leading bingo company, Club 3000. The enterprise has put forth a planning application for external signage at the new location, with ‘Club 3000 Bingo’ set to light up the space in bold, brilliant letters. This fresh development burgeons in the aftermath of the closure of Transgression Park, the city’s last bastion for indoor skateboarding, which previously held dominion over the space now earmarked for the bingo hall.

Club 3000’s Strategic Relocation

Club 3000 currently operates in Manderston Street, but plans are afoot for a strategic relocation to Ocean Terminal. This move is projected to coincide with the completion of the tram extension project leading to Newhaven. The relocation and the tram extension are both intrinsic components of a grand, £250 million masterplan aimed at revamping Ocean Terminal with the addition of new shops and housing.

Disappointment and Excitement

While the closure of Transgression Park elicited a sense of disappointment among members of the skate community, the impending arrival of Club 3000 has sparked a contrasting sentiment. Brian Fraser, a representative of Club 3000 Bingo, expressed unbridled excitement about the new project. He believes that the new bingo hall has the potential to catapult itself into the ranks of the best bingo clubs in the UK.

A Warm Welcome

Chris Richardson, a key figure at Ambassador Investments Ltd, the company that owns Ocean Terminal, greeted the advent of Club 3000 Bingo with open arms. Richardson noted that Club 3000’s modern approach to leisure and entertainment dovetails perfectly with the center’s offerings. He also opined that the addition of the bingo hall signifies a vote of confidence in the future prospects of the center.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Pat Pomeroy Retires After 23 Years at Helm of Greater Mauldin Chamber
After an illustrious 23-year tenure, Pat Pomeroy retired from her role as the president and CEO of the Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce at the end of 2023. Her leadership witnessed remarkable growth, with the Chamber expanding from a modest 60 businesses to a robust 375, mirroring the development of Mauldin and its neighboring districts,
Pat Pomeroy Retires After 23 Years at Helm of Greater Mauldin Chamber
Data Security: Safeguarding the 'Crown Jewels' of Organizations
56 seconds ago
Data Security: Safeguarding the 'Crown Jewels' of Organizations
Eaton Vance Municipals Trust Certifies Prospectus Forms Amidst Changing Regulatory Landscape
1 min ago
Eaton Vance Municipals Trust Certifies Prospectus Forms Amidst Changing Regulatory Landscape
Technologists Unfazed by Layoffs: High Demand for Skills Fosters Job Security
24 seconds ago
Technologists Unfazed by Layoffs: High Demand for Skills Fosters Job Security
Global Surge in Data Center Demand: A 2024 Perspective
29 seconds ago
Global Surge in Data Center Demand: A 2024 Perspective
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
45 seconds ago
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
Latest Headlines
World News
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
37 seconds
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
41 seconds
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
46 seconds
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
46 seconds
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
Narendra Modi: A Journey Shaped by Devotion and Cultural Heritage
55 seconds
Narendra Modi: A Journey Shaped by Devotion and Cultural Heritage
Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure
1 min
Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure
Swansea City Close to Appointing Luke Williams as New Manager
1 min
Swansea City Close to Appointing Luke Williams as New Manager
HPV-Related Cancer Survival Rates: The Difference between Academic and Community Centers
1 min
HPV-Related Cancer Survival Rates: The Difference between Academic and Community Centers
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
2 mins
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
44 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
46 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app