Classical Pride 2024: Five-Day LGBTQIA+ Music Festival Expands with Star-Studded Events

Mark your calendars for a vibrant celebration of LGBTQIA+ contributions to classical music, as Classical Pride announces its five-day festival from July 3 to 7, 2024. In partnership with ViiV Healthcare and GAY TIMES, and under the artistic direction of Oliver Zeffman, the festival aims to spotlight the diversity and talents of LGBTQIA+ composers and artists, past and present. This year's lineup includes the inaugural Classical Drag event at the Outernet, featuring Drag Race UK alum and opera stars, and a series of concerts showcasing LGBTQIA+ musicians and composers.

Classical Drag: A Fusion of Opera and Drag Culture

The festival kicks off with Classical Drag, melding the worlds of operatic performance and drag. Judges and special guests include soprano Pumeza Matshikiza, tenor Nicky Spence, and drag legends Monét X Change and Thorgy Thor. Attendees can expect a unique lip-sync battle with an operatic twist, featuring classics like La bohème and Tosca, alongside a special performance by emerging queer artists.

Spotlight on LGBTQIA+ Composers and Performers

Highlights of the festival include 'My Beloved Man', a performance by The Fourth Choir exploring the relationship between Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears, and 'A Proud Future', showcasing LGBTQIA+ student musicians from top London conservatoires. The festival will culminate with a performance by the Julius Eastman Ensemble and a grand finale by the London Symphony Orchestra, featuring works from LGBTQIA+ composers, including a new commission by Jake Heggie.

Inspiring Diversity and Inclusion in Classical Music

Classical Pride not only celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community's contributions to classical music but also serves as a platform for raising awareness and funds for LGBTQIA+ charities. Oliver Zeffman's vision for the festival is to broaden the representation and styles of music within the classical genre, making it more inclusive and reflective of the diverse society we live in today. Partnerships with organizations like ViiV Healthcare and GSK underscore the importance of supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in all cultural spheres.

The expanded edition of Classical Pride 2024 promises to be an immersive experience that transcends traditional boundaries, bringing together a wide array of talents to celebrate the richness of LGBTQIA+ culture in classical music. As the festival approaches, the anticipation builds for what is set to be an unforgettable showcase of talent, diversity, and community.