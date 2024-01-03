Clairvoyant and NHS Sonographer Joins The Traitors’ Season Two

Joining the cast of the BBC reality game show ‘The Traitors’ for its second season is Tracey, a 58-year-old clairvoyant and NHS sonographer from Inverness. Captivated by the first season, which she absorbed in a mere three days, Tracey jumped at the chance to be part of a show that combines psychological intrigue with social interaction.

A Unique Perspective

With a background in the RAF and a self-described extroverted and loud personality, Tracey brings a fresh angle to the game. She steps into the game without a premeditated strategy, placing her trust in her instincts and looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

The Traitors’ Game of Deception

The game’s unique premise revolves around contestants who, while working together, must also operate covertly as ‘traitors.’ These traitors are tasked with secretly ‘murdering’ other contestants to win the cash prize. On the flip side, the ‘faithfuls’ must work tirelessly to uncover these traitors. The layers of deception and trust create a thrilling dynamic that had Tracey hooked from the first season.

Launch of The Traitors’ Season Two

The new season of ‘The Traitors’ launches with Tracey, among other contestants, vying to win up to £120,000. The show airs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first episode premieres on January 3, promising a season filled with tension, excitement, and the unexpected. Despite her excitement, Tracey admits to nerves about the possibility of being chosen as a traitor, a role that could just as easily make her the winner or lead to her downfall.