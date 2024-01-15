Citigroup Plans Massive Layoffs Amid Restructuring; Former Director Charts New Path

As part of a strategic restructuring plan, Citigroup, one of the leading global financial institutions, is set to implement a sweeping wave of layoffs, with approximately 20,000 employees facing impending job cuts. The move aims at reducing the bank’s operational expenses, which peaked at a staggering $56 billion in fiscal 2023. The overhaul is expected to lead to an estimated $2.5bn in cost cuts over the next two years.

Unprecedented Restructuring

Under the leadership of CEO Jane Fraser, the restructuring plan entails a comprehensive streamlining of the company, eliminating roles across all departments. The restructuring costs alone might exceed $1bn, in addition to the $780m already expended. The job cuts are expected to affect various divisions and locations across the United States, with the bank offering severance packages and outplacement services to the affected employees.

Market Implications

The ramifications of these layoffs on Citigroup’s stock price have been polarized, with analysts expressing apprehensions about potential revenue and market share loss. The company is expected to incur about $1 billion in pre-tax charges related to severance and other expenses, aiming to generate approximately $2 billion in annual savings from the workforce reduction by 2023.

A Career Transition

In the midst of this corporate restructuring, former managing director Alex Hayes-Griffin, who left Citigroup last summer after nearly 13 years, is proactively pursuing a variety of personal and professional interests. Hayes-Griffin transitioned smoothly after meticulous planning over five years. His post-banking pursuits include completing educational programs at Oxford and in blockchain technology, starting a coaching certificate, launching a family business, investing in a careers platform, and advising CEOs.

Hayes-Griffin is exploring multiple ventures such as coaching, board advisory work, the family business, and potentially organizing retreats. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the banking sector in the future. His story underscores the importance of being prepared, both financially and personally, when considering a career transition.