Citi Projects Next PLC to Surpass Q4 Sales Forecast Amid Caution Over Stock Valuation

Citi, the multinational investment bank, has projected that UK fashion retailer, Next PLC, will surpass its own sales forecast for the fourth quarter. This upward revision is partly attributed to Next’s strategic partnership with popular British fashion brand, Reiss. An increase of 4% in full-price sales is anticipated, a figure that is twice the estimate previously provided by Next itself.

Full-Year Sales Forecast

Looking beyond the fourth quarter, Citi also forecasts a promising fiscal year for Next, ending in January 2025. The investment bank anticipates a 2% increase in full-price sales for the retailer. This positive outlook extends to Next’s earnings per share (EPS), with Citi expecting a mid-single-digit percentage increase for the year. Influencing these projections are the company’s latest mergers and acquisitions, notably with fashion brands Reiss and FatFace.

Caution Advised on Stock Valuation

Despite these bullish forecasts, Citi has advised investors to exercise caution regarding the valuation of Next’s stock. The shares are currently trading at multiples that are considered high by historical standards. Citi points out that the organic earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for Next are expected to remain relatively stable. Consequently, they recommend a wait-and-see approach as the company continues to implement its strategic partnerships.

Next PLC Share Price Performance

In the wake of these forecasts, the share price of Next PLC held steady in morning trade. Shares were seen trading sideways at 8,026p, reflecting a market that is taking heed of Citi’s cautionary advice.

While the company is set to enjoy a projected increase in sales and EPS, analysts see some potential headwinds. The next few fiscal years are expected to bring sluggish sales growth, and the company’s anticipated EPS growth is considered a notable weakness. Over the last four months, the average price target of analysts interested in the stock has been significantly revised downwards. This, coupled with a sharp deterioration in the overall consensus opinion of analysts, suggests a cautious outlook for Next PLC’s future performance.