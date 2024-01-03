en English
Business

Citi Projects Next PLC to Surpass Q4 Sales Forecast Amid Caution Over Stock Valuation

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Citi Projects Next PLC to Surpass Q4 Sales Forecast Amid Caution Over Stock Valuation

Citi, the multinational investment bank, has projected that UK fashion retailer, Next PLC, will surpass its own sales forecast for the fourth quarter. This upward revision is partly attributed to Next’s strategic partnership with popular British fashion brand, Reiss. An increase of 4% in full-price sales is anticipated, a figure that is twice the estimate previously provided by Next itself.

Full-Year Sales Forecast

Looking beyond the fourth quarter, Citi also forecasts a promising fiscal year for Next, ending in January 2025. The investment bank anticipates a 2% increase in full-price sales for the retailer. This positive outlook extends to Next’s earnings per share (EPS), with Citi expecting a mid-single-digit percentage increase for the year. Influencing these projections are the company’s latest mergers and acquisitions, notably with fashion brands Reiss and FatFace.

Caution Advised on Stock Valuation

Despite these bullish forecasts, Citi has advised investors to exercise caution regarding the valuation of Next’s stock. The shares are currently trading at multiples that are considered high by historical standards. Citi points out that the organic earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for Next are expected to remain relatively stable. Consequently, they recommend a wait-and-see approach as the company continues to implement its strategic partnerships.

Next PLC Share Price Performance

In the wake of these forecasts, the share price of Next PLC held steady in morning trade. Shares were seen trading sideways at 8,026p, reflecting a market that is taking heed of Citi’s cautionary advice.

While the company is set to enjoy a projected increase in sales and EPS, analysts see some potential headwinds. The next few fiscal years are expected to bring sluggish sales growth, and the company’s anticipated EPS growth is considered a notable weakness. Over the last four months, the average price target of analysts interested in the stock has been significantly revised downwards. This, coupled with a sharp deterioration in the overall consensus opinion of analysts, suggests a cautious outlook for Next PLC’s future performance.

Business Fashion United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

