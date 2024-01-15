en English
Business

CIS Renews Partnership with CISI to Enhance Professional Development in the Finance Sector

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
In a significant development in the finance sector, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has renewed its strategic partnership with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) in the United Kingdom. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two esteemed bodies to enhance their collaboration and establish a stronger working relationship.

Strengthening Ties Through Collaboration

The primary goal of this agreement is to bolster collaboration in various areas critical to both organizations. These areas include certification, Continuing Professional Development (CPD), membership growth, integrity, and the sharing of multiple learning opportunities and networking. The MoU is expected to open new avenues for knowledge exchange and professional growth for members of both institutes.

CIS & CISI: A Symbiotic Relationship

Speaking about the renewed partnership, Oluwole Adeosun, the President of CIS, shed light on the historical background of the CIS and its expansion efforts, as mandated by the Act of Parliament. He emphasized the symbiotic relationship between CIS and CISI, indicating how this alliance has been mutually beneficial.

Nigeria: A Key Market for Investment Careers

On the other hand, Tracy Vegro, CEO of CISI, expressed her enthusiasm about the continued partnership. Vegro underscored Nigeria’s role as a pivotal market that is attracting youth to build careers in investment-related areas. She emphasized the importance of upholding professional standards to ensure market efficiency and lauded the eagerness of Nigerian youth to learn and improve their qualifications.

The renewed partnership between CIS and CISI is a testament to their commitment to strengthening the finance sector and fostering professional growth. It remains to be seen how this alliance will shape the future of investment careers, particularly in Nigeria, a market brimming with potential and ambition.

Business Education United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

