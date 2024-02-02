Cirencester's Community Kitchen Serves Italian Feast to Struggling Families

As the sun set on Sunday, January 21, the St Peter's Parish Hall in Cirencester was abuzz with a unique blend of warmth and camaraderie, a testament to the power of community spirit. The occasion: a delightful Italian feast, organized by the compassionate community group, Community Kitchen. This event was more than just a meal; it was a lifeline for struggling families and individuals, a beacon of hope on a plate.

A Taste of Italy in Cirencester

Guests were treated to an array of authentic Italian dishes, each a culinary masterpiece. The menu, a brilliant tapestry of flavors representative of Italy's rich gastronomic heritage, included arancini, Caprese salad, lasagna, and pasta primavera. The sweet conclusion to the feast was a selection of desserts like tiramisu and a medley of gelato flavors. Adding a splash of color to the evening were the special 'Sunset in Venice' cocktails, a nod to Italy's romantic city on water.

Nurturing Community Through Cuisine

The Italian feast was part of a monthly initiative offering free three-course meals to members of the community. The brainchild of Melissa Spagnoli and parishioners from St Mary's, St Peter's, and St Thomas's churches, the project aims to foster fellowship, friendship, and support within the community. The main dishes were skillfully prepared by Meliny Tim, the culinary virtuoso from The Kitchen Club, while food donations were generously provided by Colosseo in Fairford.

More on the Menu

The Community Kitchen's calendar is brimming with gastronomic adventures. Upcoming dinners feature an exploration of Chinese food on February 18, a St Patrick's Day Supper on March 17, an American barbecue on Easter Monday, and a night dedicated to French cuisine on April 28. All these events, like the Italian feast, are free to attend and require no booking, making them accessible to everyone in the community.