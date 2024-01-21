Christine McGuinness Enlists Top Divorce Lawyer Catherine Bedford for Settlement

Christine McGuinness, a popular television personality, has chosen Catherine Bedford, a notable celebrity divorce lawyer, to represent her in the imminent divorce proceedings against her estranged husband, Paddy McGuinness. The couple, who married in 2011, announced their separation in July 2022 but continue to live under the same roof to co-parent their three autistic children.

Aiming to Secure the Family Home

One of Christine's primary objectives in the divorce settlement is to retain the family's £4 million home for the sake of her children. The couple has made concerted efforts to create a nurturing and familiar environment for their children, whose autism necessitates stability and predictability. The decision to secure the family home is not merely a financial consideration; it's a testament to Christine's commitment to her children's well-being.

Catherine Bedford: The Celebrity 'Pitbull'

Catherine Bedford, famed for her work with high-profile clients such as Sophie Turner and Lisa Armstrong, has been described as a 'pitbull' by the American media. Her reputation precedes her as an uncompromising and aggressive negotiator, ensuring her clients receive the best possible outcomes. At the age of 52, Bedford continues to be a formidable force in the realm of family law, particularly in high-stakes divorce proceedings.

Anticipated Multi-Million-Pound Proceedings

The divorce between Christine and Paddy McGuinness is set to be a high-profile and high-value affair, given their substantial collective assets. With Catherine Bedford leading the charge, Christine is expected to secure a favourable settlement. The proceedings, to be conducted in London, are being closely watched by media outlets and fans alike.