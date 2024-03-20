Christie's to Auction Rare 17-Carat Harry Winston Diamond Ring, Estimates Reach $1M

Christie's, the renowned British auction house, has announced an extraordinary addition to its March Online sale: a 17-carat pear-cut diamond ring by American jeweler Harry Winston. Set for auction from March 11 to March 21, this exceptional piece is expected to fetch between $700,000 to $1 million. The diamond's notable features include a D color rating, indicating it is completely colorless, and a VVS2 clarity rating, suggesting very minimal flaws. Encased in platinum and adorned with tapered baguette-cut diamonds, this ring represents the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship.

Exceptional Quality and Rarity

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has provided a comprehensive report on the diamond, highlighting its excellent polish and symmetry, along with its classification as a type IIa diamond. This categorization underscores the stone's chemical purity and exceptional optical transparency, traits that are exceedingly rare and sought after in the diamond market. Accompanying the ring is a custom Harry Winston navy blue case, further enhancing its allure for potential collectors and enthusiasts.

More Gems on Offer

Aside from the spotlight-stealing diamond ring, Christie's online sale will feature over 200 gemstones, including prestigious pieces from Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels. Highlights include an 8.2-carat blue sapphire ring and a 10.95-carat round brilliant-cut diamond set in gold, with estimates ranging significantly. Additionally, vintage jewelry pieces from Bulgari, among others, will be available, representing a unique opportunity for collectors to acquire rare and exquisite items from two private collections and charitable contributions.

Charitable Contributions and Fashion Highlights

The auction not only presents an opportunity for luxury investment but also supports charitable causes. Pieces from the sale will benefit the PBS Foundation and provide financial aid to the Grace Church School in New York City, thanks to contributions from the collections of Nate Berkus and others. This sale comes at a time when luxury items, particularly wedding-related accessories, have gained significant attention, highlighted by the extravagant pre-wedding party of billionaire heir Anant Ambani, featuring a performance by Rihanna and showcasing a collection of luxurious accessories.

This upcoming auction by Christie's not only highlights the enduring allure of high-quality diamonds and luxury jewelry but also reflects the evolving landscape of luxury auctions where exclusivity meets philanthropy. As potential buyers prepare their bids for these rare pieces, the auction promises to be a notable event in the world of high-end jewelry, setting the stage for future sales that blend opulence with purpose.