Chisholm Bookmaker Faces Financial Decline Amid Rising Wages and Legislative Concerns

In a startling revelation, Chisholm, a renowned high street bookmaker based in Ashington, has reported a significant tumble in its financial performance in 2023. The company, with 34 shops under its umbrella spread across the North East and Cumbria and boasting a workforce of approximately 180 professionals, has experienced a 4% decrease in turnover, bringing it down to a substantial £29.1 million. Even more alarming is the 49.2% nosedive in operating profit, plunging it to a disquieting £148,483.

Facing the Heat of Rising Wages

A major challenge encountered by Chisholm has been the surge in the National Living Wage. This has grown beyond the inflation rates, thereby exerting considerable financial pressure on the business. Its impact is decidedly more pronounced due to the company's strategic location in the North East of England. This region, already grappling with wage hikes, has been hit particularly hard, thereby affecting Chisholm's bottom line.

Wary of the Future Legislation

The company has voiced its apprehensions regarding potential new gambling legislation. The fear is that it could inadvertently steer gamblers towards the black market, thereby making it daunting to sustain high street operations. Chisholm, an advocate of responsible gambling, is concerned that excessively stringent regulations could hamper its market.

Weathering the Storm

Recently, the company was compelled to shutter its Scarborough shop due to viability issues. The prediction for the future isn't rosy either, with more closures expected. However, there's a silver lining; the rate of closure is anticipated to decline compared to recent years. In a bid to enhance gambling safety, the Gambling Commission has kick-started consultations, which includes scrutinizing free bets and ensuring transparency of customer funds held by licensees.

The company's director, Charles Chisholm, highlighted the struggle with recruitment and staff shortages leading to reduced opening hours. Interestingly, this did not cause an adverse effect on the business as customers adjusted to the new timetable. The firm noticed that despite the high inflation in 2023, turnover increased without the anticipated negative impacts. However, the relentless rise in the National Living Wage remains a thorn in the side for the company's profitability.