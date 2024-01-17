China Reopens Market to Irish Beef, Endorses Food Safety Measures

In a significant development for the Irish beef industry, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced the immediate resumption of Irish beef exports to China. The Asian giant had suspended imports of Irish beef in November due to the detection of an atypical case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as Mad Cow Disease, in a cow in Ireland. The decision to reopen its market to Irish beef comes after meetings between Varadkar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the Taoiseach's diplomatic visit to Dublin.

China Endorses Ireland's Food Safety Measures

The Chinese government's decision to resume Irish beef imports on the same conditions as before is being viewed as a clear endorsement of Ireland's food safety systems and the quality of its beef sector. This sentiment was echoed by Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, who lauded China's decision as a vote of confidence in the stringent food safety measures in place in Ireland. The Taoiseach also highlighted the mutual desire between both nations to deepen relations and increase investment.

Human Rights Issues Raised

Amid the economic dialogue between the two nations, Varadkar also brought up concerns regarding human rights with the Chinese delegation. The Chinese government, in turn, is reportedly liberalizing its travel rules for Irish citizens. However, the specifics of these discussions remain undisclosed.

Positive Outlook for Irish Beef Industry

In the wake of China's decision, Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, is reactivating its €1.6 million beef and lamb promotion campaign in China. The board plans to host informational seminars for Chinese buyers in Beijing and Shanghai later this year. Between January and November 2023, over 3,200 tonnes of Irish beef, valued at €19.7 million, were exported to China. Bord Bia anticipates a steady growth in demand for Irish beef among Chinese consumers in 2024, setting a positive outlook for the Irish beef industry.