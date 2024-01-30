Children as Young as Eleven Groomed by County Lines Gangs, Charity Reports

It's a chilling narrative that's becoming all too familiar: children as young as eleven, recruited and groomed by violent drug gangs, their innocence traded for fear and criminal activity. This is the grim reality faced by a growing number of families in Derby, as reported by Safe and Sound, a local charity.

Children as Pawns in a Dangerous Game

These county lines gangs are not just recruiting children; they are manipulating their young minds, snatching them from the safe embrace of schools and plunging them into a world of crime and violence. The children's behavior changes drastically, with family life thrown into turmoil as they become involved in storing drugs, committing robberies, and communicating covertly with gang members.

Families in the Crossfire

Parents and family members, forced to witness this harrowing transformation, have shared their experiences anonymously through a support group run by Safe and Sound. Some have taken drastic measures such as placing their children into care or reporting them to the police in a desperate bid to prevent further harm.

A Cry for Help, A Call for Action

Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound, has shed light on this growing menace, noting the increasing trend of younger children being targeted by these gangs. The gangs use intimidation tactics to enforce compliance and threaten families, leaving them living in constant fear. The charity, in response, has created a safe space for these families to share their experiences without judgment and find hope for a better future.

At the heart of this crisis is the harrowing narrative of Sosa Henkoma, a former gang member who was groomed from a tender age to traffic guns and drugs for a violent gang. His story underscores the challenges faced by authorities in identifying and supporting children at risk of criminal exploitation. It also highlights the urgent need for more comprehensive child exploitation strategies and funding to ensure all children receive the support they need.