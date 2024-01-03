en English
Law

Childline Gibraltar Boosts Appropriate Adult Service for Detained Minors

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Childline Gibraltar Boosts Appropriate Adult Service for Detained Minors

In a significant step towards ensuring the welfare of detained minors, Childline Gibraltar is fortifying the Appropriate Adult service it offers to law enforcement agencies such as the Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs. This service plays an indispensable role when a minor is detained, necessitating the presence of an Appropriate Adult to secure their interests. If a parent or guardian cannot be present, Childline volunteers, who are available around the clock, intervene.

Enhanced Training for Volunteers

These volunteers have recently undergone online training orchestrated by the UK’s National Appropriate Adult Network, equipping them with the necessary skills to handle procedures like determining if a detained youth is ‘Fit for Interview’ and comprehending police processes. Furthermore, a training module on ‘Searches’ was led by Patrick Canessa, a lawyer and Co-Chair of Childline’s Trustees. This session delved into the various kinds of searches and the responsibilities of an Appropriate Adult during these processes.

CEO Highlights Importance of Service

Caroline Carter, CEO of Childline Gibraltar, underscored the importance of this service for young people who might face additional challenges such as mental health issues, learning disabilities, or a history of trauma. Childline extended its gratitude to companies like Price Waterhouse Cooper and Advantage Insurance for allowing their employees to participate as volunteers.

Call for More Support

Childline is inviting other individuals and companies to back the service, assuring comprehensive training in accordance with the UK National Appropriate Adult Network’s standards to all volunteers. With the bolstering of this service, Childline Gibraltar continues to fortify its commitment to protect the rights and interests of minors in potentially vulnerable situations.

Law United Kingdom
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

