The cosmos never cease to astound us. In a recent development, astronomers discovered a child-size asteroid on January 21, only a few hours before its scheduled flyby past Earth. This discovery adds another feather in the cap of space exploration and our monitoring of near-Earth objects. Harry Baker, a senior staff writer at Live Science with a rich background in marine biology and journalism, reports on this event.

An asteroid, that is as big as a skyscraper, is slated to pass within 1.7 million miles of Earth on Friday. This cosmic visitor, estimated to be between 690 feet and 1,575 feet across, offers no threat to our planet. After its harmless flyby, the asteroid is not expected to visit our neighborhood again until 2032.

However, this skyscraper-sized asteroid is not the only guest from space this week. Astronomers have noted a series of encounters, including three much smaller asteroids on Friday and another one on Saturday. To round off the week, an asteroid roughly half the size of Friday's visitor will swing by on Sunday, maintaining a comfortable distance of 4.5 million miles from Earth.

Baker's coverage of these cosmic events spans a wide array of subjects, including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior, evolution, and paleontology. His ability to blend rigorous journalism with evocative storytelling has earned him recognition at the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Awards for Excellence in 2023. His feature on the upcoming solar maximum was shortlisted in the 'top scoop' category.

The discovery and monitoring of such asteroids are vital for understanding potential asteroid impacts and preparing for them. This recent event underscores the importance of relentless space exploration and the tireless efforts of astronomers worldwide.