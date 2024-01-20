Chew Valley Residents Left Without Regular Bus Service Amid Funding Dispute

Residents of eight villages in Somerset's Chew Valley are grappling with the loss of their regular bus service. The fixed route, once a lifeline for the community, was dropped by the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) last year due to an unresolved dispute over funding with Bath and North East Somerset council. The void left by the disappearance of this essential service has been filled by a pre-order minibus service provided by WESTlink.

WESTlink: A Solution or a Problem?

WESTlink operates without a fixed timetable, requiring residents to book seats in advance. This service, meant as a fix, has, instead, sparked frustrations among the commuters of Chew Valley. Parents, local business owners, and daily commuters alike express discontent over the competition for seats with schoolchildren and the lack of a reliable transportation system. Moreover, the change has had adverse effects on social interaction in the area and businesses' financial health.

The Council and Metro Mayor's Stand

Metro Mayor Dan Norris attributed the regular bus routes' cancellation to the council's insufficient transport levy. While defending the alternative WESTlink service, he emphasized that it's designed to connect remote areas and should not be seen as a replacement for the discontinued bus services. The council, on the other hand, has proposed a solution to the mayor, but so far, no positive response has been received.

Political Tussle and Public Outcry

The mayor's decisions, including the 'Birthday Month' free travel scheme, have been criticized by local MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg as a political gimmick. Despite the mayor's claims, residents are advocating for the return of fixed bus routes. They cite the current service's reliability and availability issues as major concerns. As the tussle between the council and the mayor continues, the residents of Chew Valley are left yearning for a return to normalcy in their daily commute.