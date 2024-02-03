Chester Students Organize Scavenger Hunt in Support of Children's Hospices

Students from the University of Chester have sprung into action to organize a charitable scavenger hunt, with all proceeds going towards supporting Hope House and Tý Gobaith children's hospices. The event is a brainchild of four second-year students pursuing their Events Management and Marketing courses, and it is set to run from February 9 to 16.

Scavenger Hunt for a Cause

The scavenger hunt is not just about fun; it's about community engagement and support. Participants will be exploring Chester's historic streets and rich heritage as they search for special Hope House hearts hidden in the windows of local independent stores. The entry fees collected from this event will directly benefit the children's hospices, providing much-needed funds for their operations.

An Inclusive, Fun-filled Experience

This scavenger hunt is designed to be a leisurely, family, and pet-friendly experience that everyone can enjoy. Participants will use the Goosechase app to receive clues and locate the 14 hidden hearts around the city. The event encourages community bonding, outdoor activities, and a sense of accomplishment, all while contributing to a noble cause.

Support from Local Businesses

Local businesses like the Breakout Room, Deva Roman Experience, Cozy Club, and Snugburys have stepped up to support the event by contributing prizes for those who partake in the scavenger hunt. Their involvement not only adds an exciting element to the event but also strengthens the community's collective effort in supporting the children's hospices.

Courtney Harris, a member of the organizing team who has a personal family connection with hospices, expressed their intention to wholeheartedly support Hope House and Tý Gobaith through this event. Team Leader Carlotta Villa shared their excitement for the event and underscored the importance of the cause it supports.

Chester area fundraiser Nicola Eyes lauded the team's efforts and encouraged the community to participate in and support the event. The scavenger hunt will be available daily from 10.30am to 7.30pm, and interested individuals can register on the Troop Events website or via Eventbrite for a fee.