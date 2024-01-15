Chester-le-Street’s Inclusive Group ‘The Egg Crackers’ Shines as a Beacon of Hope

In the heart of Chester-le-Street, County Durham, a beacon of inclusivity shines brightly. The Egg Crackers, an inclusive community group, has been founded to empower the LGBTQIA+ community, along with neurodivergent and additionally abled individuals. The group was conceived by a woman named Letty, driven by the palpable need for such representation in her region.

Overcoming Initial Challenges

Starting off, the group had its fair share of trials, particularly with attracting members. But Letty’s perseverance paid off when she met her first member by chance, sparking the expansion of the group through word-of-mouth and the unwavering support of its members.

A Safe Haven for All

The Egg Crackers is a judgement-free zone, a safe haven where individuals can unabashedly be themselves. The group offers invaluable peer-to-peer support, facilitating open discussions on various topics. They congregate at the welcoming REfUSE café, recently resuming their meetings after a festive Christmas break. Their conversations range from LGBTQIA+ community news, the personal challenges faced during the holidays, to their ambitious plans for the new year.

Letty: An Unstoppable Force

Letty, the driving force behind the group, was recently honored with a community star award from Karbon Homes. This accolade was a part of the organization’s 12 Deeds of Christmas initiative, recognizing Letty’s relentless dedication to her community and her instrumental role in various local groups. But Letty isn’t stopping there. She plans to further empower her group by pursuing support worker qualifications and additional training to better serve her neurodivergent members.

The Egg Crackers meet bi-weekly on Tuesdays at the REfUSE café, with the next meeting slated for January 23. As the group continues to grow, it stands as a beacon of hope and inclusivity, testimony to the power of community and acceptance.