Chesil Cliff House: Edward Short's Grand Designs Mansion Relisted Through Debt Collectors

Edward Short's ambitious project, the 'Chesil Cliff House', featured on the popular television show 'Grand Designs', has garnered its share of attention and controversy. The clifftop mansion, inspired by the striking architecture of a lighthouse, took a staggering 12 years to complete, far exceeding the initial 18-month estimate. This prolonged construction period, marred by setbacks, not only plunged Edward into millions of pounds of debt but ultimately also marked the end of his marriage.

Chesil Cliff House: An Ambitious Undertaking

Edward Short's dream project turned into a nightmare as the budget spiralled out of control. The original budget set at £1.8 million ballooned to £7 million, rendering Edward neck-deep in debt. The mansion, initially listed for £10 million, is now in the hands of debt collectors and listed at a significantly reduced price of £5.25 million.

Persistent Challenges and 'The Curse'

Edward's journey with the Chesil Cliff House has been nothing short of tumultuous. In 2019, he expressed feelings of being 'cursed' on Channel 4, a sentiment brought on by a series of unfortunate events including the banking crisis, Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic, and the 'pingdemic'. These challenges only amplified the financial strain, further prolonging the completion of the project.

A Remarkable Accomplishment

Despite the difficulties, Edward managed to complete the build, which was lauded by 'Grand Designs' host Kevin McCloud as an 'extraordinary achievement'. The property, described as one of the 'most spectacularly situated coastal homes' in the UK, offers a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'. It boasts a private beach cove, an infinity pool, panoramic sea views from every room, and an impressive engineering design that replicates the look of a lighthouse.

However, the Chesil Cliff House continues to struggle to find a buyer. In an attempt to make it more appealing, Edward listed the property in two separate parts. Now, it has been relisted again through debt collectors, with a price tag of £5.25 million. As the saga continues, all eyes are on the fate of this infamous mansion and the man whose dream led to its creation.