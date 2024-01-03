Cheshire Family’s Desperate Search for Missing Therapy Dog Continues

In the quiet rural idyll of Dunham-on-the-Hill, Cheshire West and Chester, an air of melancholy lingers as the McGowan family endures the agonizing absence of Cooper, their beloved three-year-old red cocker spaniel. A trusted companion and therapy dog for the family’s two children with additional needs, Cooper vanished from the family’s newly moved home on November 23, leaving a void hard to bridge.

Vanishing Act Raises Concerns

The circumstances of Cooper’s disappearance, now over five weeks ago, are unsettling and fraught with questions. The family fears that Cooper may have been stolen, a worry exacerbated by a reported sighting of a dog resembling Cooper being hastily loaded into a black 4×4 vehicle in the area. This has led to an intensified regional search for the distinctive red cocker spaniel and an offered reward of £2,000 for any information that may facilitate his safe return.

A Family and Community in Distress

The ordeal has been particularly traumatic for the four McGowan children, who had harboured hopes of their furry friend’s return for Christmas. The loss of Cooper, more than just a pet, a crucial source of solace and support for the two children with additional needs, has left the family grappling with significant distress. Amidst their anguish, the heartwarming solidarity of the local community has been a beacon of hope. Residents and organizations, including Bindi’s Lost & Found Pets CIC, have rallied around the McGowans, sharing the appeal for information and contributing to the efforts to reunite Cooper with his family.

The Wait, the Hope, the Search Continues

As the new year dawns, the McGowan family holds onto hope, the search for Cooper continues, and the community stands in steadfast support. The family’s plea for the safe return of their cherished therapy dog, Cooper, reverberates across Dunham-on-the-Hill. The hope is that the shared love for pets and the power of community will prevail, leading to the joyous day when Cooper is found and returned to his rightful place: at the heart of the McGowan family.