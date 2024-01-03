en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Cheshire Family’s Desperate Search for Missing Therapy Dog Continues

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Cheshire Family’s Desperate Search for Missing Therapy Dog Continues

In the quiet rural idyll of Dunham-on-the-Hill, Cheshire West and Chester, an air of melancholy lingers as the McGowan family endures the agonizing absence of Cooper, their beloved three-year-old red cocker spaniel. A trusted companion and therapy dog for the family’s two children with additional needs, Cooper vanished from the family’s newly moved home on November 23, leaving a void hard to bridge.

Vanishing Act Raises Concerns

The circumstances of Cooper’s disappearance, now over five weeks ago, are unsettling and fraught with questions. The family fears that Cooper may have been stolen, a worry exacerbated by a reported sighting of a dog resembling Cooper being hastily loaded into a black 4×4 vehicle in the area. This has led to an intensified regional search for the distinctive red cocker spaniel and an offered reward of £2,000 for any information that may facilitate his safe return.

A Family and Community in Distress

The ordeal has been particularly traumatic for the four McGowan children, who had harboured hopes of their furry friend’s return for Christmas. The loss of Cooper, more than just a pet, a crucial source of solace and support for the two children with additional needs, has left the family grappling with significant distress. Amidst their anguish, the heartwarming solidarity of the local community has been a beacon of hope. Residents and organizations, including Bindi’s Lost & Found Pets CIC, have rallied around the McGowans, sharing the appeal for information and contributing to the efforts to reunite Cooper with his family.

The Wait, the Hope, the Search Continues

As the new year dawns, the McGowan family holds onto hope, the search for Cooper continues, and the community stands in steadfast support. The family’s plea for the safe return of their cherished therapy dog, Cooper, reverberates across Dunham-on-the-Hill. The hope is that the shared love for pets and the power of community will prevail, leading to the joyous day when Cooper is found and returned to his rightful place: at the heart of the McGowan family.

0
Pets United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
6 mins ago
XL Bully Ban Spurs Interest in Other Large Breeds Amid New Regulations
Following the introduction of the XL Bully ban in England and Wales, there has been a significant surge in interest for other large dog breeds. Data from puppies.co.uk reveals a 35% rise in searches for rottweilers and a 36% increase for cane corsos, a robust Italian breed noted for its muscular build and protective nature.
XL Bully Ban Spurs Interest in Other Large Breeds Amid New Regulations
Lancashire Heeler: AKC Recognises New Breed Amidst Controversy
33 mins ago
Lancashire Heeler: AKC Recognises New Breed Amidst Controversy
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
34 mins ago
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Veterinarian Buys Downtown San Jose Building for Pet Care Center
10 mins ago
Veterinarian Buys Downtown San Jose Building for Pet Care Center
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
12 mins ago
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
Cecil, the Goldendoodle with Expensive Taste: Devours $4,000 in Cash
30 mins ago
Cecil, the Goldendoodle with Expensive Taste: Devours $4,000 in Cash
Latest Headlines
World News
Kirkland Lake Council Marks First Year with Historic Gender Division and Emphasis on Training
27 seconds
Kirkland Lake Council Marks First Year with Historic Gender Division and Emphasis on Training
Kansas City Chiefs’ George Karlaftis: A Rising Star on the Defensive Line
52 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs’ George Karlaftis: A Rising Star on the Defensive Line
Investigation into Alleged Tax Advantage Scheme in Neymar's 2017 Transfer to PSG
1 min
Investigation into Alleged Tax Advantage Scheme in Neymar's 2017 Transfer to PSG
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Fuels Comeback Speculation Amid Hulkamania Anniversary
2 mins
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Fuels Comeback Speculation Amid Hulkamania Anniversary
England Men's Rugby Team Severs Ties with RPA, Seeks New Representation
2 mins
England Men's Rugby Team Severs Ties with RPA, Seeks New Representation
French Rugby Federation and Top 14 Clubs Agree to Reduce Player Call-Ups for Six Nations Tournament
2 mins
French Rugby Federation and Top 14 Clubs Agree to Reduce Player Call-Ups for Six Nations Tournament
Influence Peddling Probe in Neymar's PSG Transfer: French Politician Under Investigation
2 mins
Influence Peddling Probe in Neymar's PSG Transfer: French Politician Under Investigation
Main Line Health Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
2 mins
Main Line Health Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Enhancing Fitness in 2024: How to Achieve Your Health Goals
3 mins
Enhancing Fitness in 2024: How to Achieve Your Health Goals
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
38 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app