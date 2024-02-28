Cheshire East Halts Sutton Lane Leisure Upgrade Amid Financial Constraints, Middlewich Bypass Awaits Funding

Cheshire East's ambitions to enhance the leisure facilities at Sutton Lane Football Pitches have hit a snag, as financial constraints force a reevaluation of the project's viability. Middlewich resident Laura Turner's inquiry into the project's progress revealed the council's current stance, with Cllr Mick Warren citing high interest rates and financial difficulties as key obstacles. Simultaneously, the Middlewich Bypass project hangs in balance, awaiting crucial funding approval, though some site clearance has begun, hinting at a potential 2026 opening.

Leisure Project on Hold

Two years following the approval of a comprehensive plan to upgrade the leisure facilities at Sutton Lane, including the construction of a new gym and the expansion of parking spaces, the project finds itself in limbo. Cllr Mick Warren, addressing concerns raised by Laura Turner, pointed out the economic hurdles the council faces, emphasizing the lack of a viable business case for the project's continuation. This development disappoints local residents who had looked forward to the promised amenities.

Financial Challenges Ahead

The council's financial predicament, exacerbated by current high interest rates, has led to a cautious approach towards new capital investments. The required investment for the leisure facility upgrade, estimated at around £4m-£5m, remains unapproved for inclusion in the council's capital programme, highlighting the broader economic challenges local governments face in funding community projects.

Progress on Middlewich Bypass

Meanwhile, the Middlewich Bypass project, a separate but equally significant infrastructure initiative, awaits final funding approval from transport ministers. Cllr Craig Browne indicated that while some preliminary site clearance has started, the project's future hinges on timely financial backing from the Department for Transport. The council's proactive measures, funding site clearance to ready the project for immediate construction upon funding approval, underscore the importance of the bypass for local traffic relief and connectivity.

The halt on the Sutton Lane leisure facility upgrades and the uncertain timeline for the Middlewich Bypass project reflect the complex interplay between local aspirations and the realities of financial constraints. As Cheshire East navigates these challenges, the community's anticipation for improved leisure and transport infrastructure remains high, underscoring the need for strategic planning and financial management to bring these projects to fruition.