Cherwell District Council Approves Controversial Retirement Complex Expansion in Bicester

In a recent planning meeting, the Cherwell District Council faced a challenge as they reconsidered the proposed addition of three more apartments to a retirement complex on St John’s Road in Bicester. The complex was previously approved for the construction of 38 apartments, designed specifically for residents over 60 and their spouses above 55. However, the proposed development has sparked controversy due to concerns such as inadequate wheelchair access and door width, potentially compromising the convenience for the intended older residents.

Height and Overlooking Concerns

The development plan, which does not include any changes in elevation, has been met with criticism for the possible encroachment on neighboring houses due to its height. This factor, combined with the potential for overlooking, has resulted in the characterization of the development as out of context with the existing street scene. In spite of these concerns, the planning inspector had previously sanctioned the original application for 38 apartments in 2022, overriding the planning committee’s position that would have otherwise refused it, attributing their decision to a lack of a five-year housing land supply.

The Vote and Voices of Dissent

The recent council meeting concluded with a vote approving the additional apartments, with eight in favour, four against, and two abstentions. A local councillor expressed concerns about the development’s suitability for older people, describing it as ‘very unusual and alarming’. Another referred to the proposal as a ‘monster in the middle of town’. Despite these objections, the majority of consultees, including OCC Highways and OCC Environmental Protection, did not raise any objections.

Bicester Town Council’s Objections

However, Bicester Town Council opposed the decision, citing the building’s height and safety issues. Despite these concerns, the application was approved by the council, albeit reluctantly. This decision has led to further questions about the suitability of the development for its intended residents and its compatibility with the existing neighborhood.