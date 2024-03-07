Cheltenham Festival Sparks M5 Traffic Alert: Plan Ahead, Says National Highways

National Highways has issued a traffic advisory for drivers on the M5 in Gloucestershire, anticipating significant delays due to the influx of attendees for the Cheltenham Festival running from March 12 to March 15. With an expected 274,000 racegoers, peak congestion times are forecasted between 9.30am and 12.30pm daily.

Advertisment

Anticipated Traffic Surges

The Cheltenham Festival, a pinnacle of the horse racing calendar, is set to draw large crowds, impacting travel times on the M5, particularly between junctions 9 and 11. The A40 west and A46 east of these junctions are also expected to experience increased traffic flow. National Highways' network resilience planner for the South West, Kathryn Wiltshire, highlights the potential for significant delays, especially on the final day, Friday. Motorists are advised to plan their travel meticulously to navigate the expected congestion.

Travel Planning and Safety Measures

Advertisment

National Highways is committed to ensuring the smooth operation of the network while safeguarding all road users. Strategies are in place to manage the anticipated increase in traffic volumes effectively. Travelers are encouraged to stay informed by checking the latest traffic updates on National Highways' website or the X platform. This proactive approach aims to minimize disruptions and maintain safety during the festival period.

Looking Forward

As the Cheltenham Festival approaches, the emphasis on advanced travel planning and patience becomes paramount. The collaborative effort between National Highways and festival attendees in heeding travel advisories can significantly mitigate the impact of traffic surges. This case underscores the importance of preparedness in managing large-scale events and their effects on local infrastructure, ensuring both a successful event and a smooth travel experience for all.