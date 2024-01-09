en English
Travel & Tourism

Chaser Anne Hegerty Dismisses Cheating Rumors on ‘The Chase’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
Chaser Anne Hegerty Dismisses Cheating Rumors on ‘The Chase’

On an intriguing episode of ITV’s ‘The Chase,’ Bradley Walsh had a candid conversation with contestant Lesley, a 62-year-old retiree with an impressive travel history. Lesley, who has explored 93 countries and embarked on 45 cruises, was there not to fund her travels, as one might assume, but to win money for a party. Her aim was to hire a villa and treat her family and friends, a testament to her generosity and zest for life. Despite her fascinating backstory and vibrant spirit, Lesley fell short of reaching the final chase and was eliminated from the competition.

Addressing Accusations of Cheating

In the same episode, the spotlight shifted to Anne Hegerty, known on the show as ‘The Governess.’ Hegerty addressed the persistent rumors and accusations of cheating that have been circulating about the chasers on the show. Firmly, she dismissed these allegations, stating that the show operates with complete transparency and is overseen by independent adjudicators. She emphasized that there is no secret influence on the results, an assertion backed by fellow Chaser Paul Sinha.

Chasers’ Commitment to Fair Play

Paul Sinha, another formidable chaser on the show, further clarified their position. He underlined that they are contractually obliged to always try their best, thereby dispelling rumors of them going easy on celebrity contestants for charity. This commitment to fairness and integrity is a core part of their roles on the show.

‘The Chase’ Maintains Popularity Despite Controversy

Despite these controversies, ‘The Chase’ continues to captivate audiences. In 2021, the show scored its biggest ever audience, attracting an average of 5.05 million viewers. This immense popularity, coupled with the chasers’ steadfast dedication to fairness, suggests that ‘The Chase’ is here to stay, controversies notwithstanding.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

