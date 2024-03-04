Charming Three-Bedroom Terrace Near City Centre Listed for £325,000 on Rosebery Road, NR3

Positioned just outside the bustling city center, a delightful three-bedroom end of terrace home has recently entered the market, capturing the attention of potential homebuyers. Situated on Rosebery Road, NR3, this property is presented by Property Ladder, boasting an asking price of £325,000. The home's strategic location combined with its attractive features makes it a noteworthy listing in today's real estate landscape.

Advertisment

Exploring the Home's Charm

The residence welcomes visitors with an inviting entrance hall that seamlessly flows into a cozy living room adorned with a bay front window, filling the space with natural light. Adjacent to the living room is the dining area, equipped with cupboard space conveniently located next to the stairs, optimizing storage. As guests venture further into the home, they encounter the kitchen/breakfast room at the rear. This area is complemented by a wet room, adding to the functionality and appeal of the ground floor layout.

Upstairs Living Quarters

Advertisment

Ascending to the upper level, the landing area provides access to all three bedrooms. The rear bedroom, with its tranquil ambiance, is perfectly suited as a study area or home office, catering to the needs of modern living. Additionally, a family bathroom serves the sleeping quarters, ensuring convenience for all household members. This thoughtful arrangement of spaces underscores the property's suitability for families, professionals, and anyone seeking comfort and practicality in their living environment.

Market Placement and Potential

With an asking price of £325,000, this property represents an appealing opportunity for those looking to reside near the city center while enjoying the benefits of a quiet, residential neighborhood. The listing by Property Ladder emphasizes the home's potential as both a charming dwelling for homeowners and a strategic investment for real estate enthusiasts. Interested parties are encouraged to explore more about this enticing offer by visiting propertyladderonline.com, where additional details and contact information are available.

As the real estate market continues to evolve, properties like the one on Rosebery Road stand out for their blend of location, character, and value. This listing not only highlights the current demand for homes that offer proximity to city amenities without sacrificing the appeal of a peaceful neighborhood but also reflects broader trends in housing preferences post-pandemic. Whether for settling down or as an investment, this three-bedroom terrace house is poised to become a cherished home for its future residents.