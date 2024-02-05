Charming Four-Bedroom Country Home in Allostock Listed for Sale

A country home nestled amidst more than two acres of land has been listed for sale in the tranquil setting of Allostock. The four-bedroom house, exuding maturity and character, comes complete with outbuildings, including a barn, and is encapsulated by about 2.3 acres of verdant gardens and paddocks.

A Glimpse into the Property

Offered on the market by Fisher German, the house is listed for offers in excess of £800,000. The residence welcomes visitors with a charm-filled entrance hall leading to a study area and a downstairs toilet. The open plan kitchen, equipped with modern amenities, seamlessly flows into a cosy breakfast room. Additional features on the ground floor include a boot room, utility room, dining room, and lounge, along with a newly-built, south-facing conservatory.

The lounge, a spacious and inviting space, is adorned with a brick fireplace, adding a touch of rustic charm. The conservatory, on the other hand, offers panoramic views of the lush gardens, bringing nature within arm's reach.

Upstairs Living Quarters

The upper floor of the house includes a landing with loft access, four well-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom, and the master bedroom. The latter is designed with built-in wardrobes and comes with an en suite shower room, offering the perfect blend of comfort and luxury.

External Features

Externally, the property features a portal framed building with a wood store and a mezzanine. It also has a double garage with a workshop area, ideal for DIY enthusiasts. A brick-built gardener's store and a greenhouse further add to the property's allure, making it a dream home for those seeking a peaceful country lifestyle.