Charles Taylor Assistance Relocates to Lakeside, Aiming for Growth and Enhanced Employee Well-Being

Charles Taylor Assistance, a subsidiary specializing in emergency medical and security assistance, travel risk management, and insurance claims solutions, is embarking on a significant transition. The company is moving its operations from Chichester to Lakeside, marking a pivotal shift in its 50-year history. This strategic relocation is designed to support the company's commercial growth objectives and enhance the work environment for its employees.

Strategic Move to Foster Growth

The decision to relocate to Lakeside was driven by multiple factors, including the site's accessibility, transport links, and its potential to attract a wider talent pool. These attributes align with Charles Taylor's goals of fostering a diverse and skilled workforce and retaining staff. Jody Baker, CEO of Charles Taylor Assistance, reflects on the company's evolution from a family enterprise founded in 1973 to becoming part of a global provider serving the multisector insurance market. He emphasizes that the move to Lakeside marks a new chapter in the company's expansion and commitment to growth.

Lakeside's Unique Offering

Lakeside is renowned for its facilities, including 24-hour amenities, on-site staff presence, and hybrid working options, which complement Charles Taylor Assistance's round-the-clock operational model. Simon Bateman from Lakeside North Harbour highlights their commitment to supporting occupiers in shaping the future of work and promoting health and wellbeing. Lakeside's dedication to creating an environment that supports employee health and wellbeing while helping businesses attract and retain talent resonates with Charles Taylor's objectives.

Looking Towards the Future

As Charles Taylor Assistance settles into its new home at Lakeside, the focus is on leveraging the location's benefits to fulfill its commercial growth plan and enhance its service delivery. The relocation is more than just a change of scenery; it represents a strategic step towards achieving long-term goals, including enhancing employee satisfaction and tapping into a broader talent pool. With its rich history and forward-looking approach, Charles Taylor Assistance is poised for continued success in its new Lakeside location.