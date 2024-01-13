Charity Valentine’s Ball: A Night of Philanthropy in Worcestershire

The Abbey Hotel in Worcestershire will be awash with a spirit of love and philanthropy on February 16, as Citizens Advice South Worcestershire and YSS host the Charity Valentine’s Ball. This event, which runs from 6:30 pm until the stroke of midnight, is a clarion call for empathy and solidarity, rallying support for the less privileged among us.

Charity in Focus

The Valentine’s Ball is more than just a night of glamour and mirth; it’s a quest to uplift the underprivileged in Worcestershire. The proceeds from the event will be funneled into projects aimed at alleviating the struggles faced by these individuals and communities. The goal is clear – to gather donations that can make a real difference.

A Gathering of Goodwill

The event promises to bring together a diverse crowd of philanthropists, community businesses, and local dignitaries. This convergence of minds and hearts forms a strong, united front against the ills of poverty and social inequality. It’s a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring spirit of humanity.

Join the Cause

Those interested in joining this philanthropic endeavour can purchase tickets through Eventbrite or reserve a spot by emailing [email protected]. By participating in this event, attendees not only get to enjoy a memorable evening but also contribute to a noble cause that seeks to bring a positive change in the lives of those who need it most.