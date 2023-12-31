en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Channel Tunnel to Introduce New Procedures for Streamlined Border Checks

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:06 am EST
Channel Tunnel to Introduce New Procedures for Streamlined Border Checks

In an effort to streamline border checks and maintain a seamless travel experience, the head of the Channel Tunnel has declared new procedures set to be implemented from the forthcoming year. This announcement is a response to apprehensions that the intensified border control measures post-Brexit could dissuade a significant number of passengers. The Channel Tunnel, a crucial link between the United Kingdom and mainland Europe, is determined to stave off potential disruptions and uphold its service quality.

Proactive Steps for the Post-Brexit Era

The decision to introduce these new measures is perceived as a preemptive stride to tackle the challenges encountered by travelers due to the heightened security and customs checks that were imposed after Brexit. However, the specifics of these changes and their contribution towards simplifying the border checks were not unveiled in the announcement.

A Push for Green Rail Transport

Yann Leriche, the Chief Executive of tunnel owner Getlink, anticipates a surge in green rail transport in the ensuing years. As part of the new measures, the Entry Exit System (EES) will be incorporated, which is expected to append only five minutes to the typical journey time for cars.

Investing in Infrastructure and Learning

To facilitate these changes, Getlink is investing 67 million to construct a new processing area in Folkestone capable of handling 500 cars per hour. In addition, Eurotunnel staff will embark on a fact-finding mission to North America to glean insights from how US border officials manage travelers from Canada and Mexico. Leriche underscores the remarkable potential of technology to cut through red tape and is advocating for an expansion in the number of services offered through the Channel Tunnel.

0
Europe Transportation United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malta in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Transformations

By Safak Costu

American Military Engagements in 2023: A Year of Global Operations and Alliance Building

By Hadeel Hashem

Western Economies Outperform in 2023 Amid Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

By Momen Zellmi

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

AFP's 'Pictures of the Week': A Visual Chronicle of Global Events ...
@Europe · 1 hour
AFP's 'Pictures of the Week': A Visual Chronicle of Global Events ...
heart comment 0
Malta Stock Exchange Concludes 2023 with Positive Growth, Bank of Valletta and HSBC Bank Malta Register Significant Gains

By Saboor Bayat

Malta Stock Exchange Concludes 2023 with Positive Growth, Bank of Valletta and HSBC Bank Malta Register Significant Gains
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
Gibraltar’s Weather Forecast: A Blend of Clouds, Rain and Sun

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gibraltar's Weather Forecast: A Blend of Clouds, Rain and Sun
Channel Islands Retailers Laud Local Shopping Trend

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Channel Islands Retailers Laud Local Shopping Trend
Latest Headlines
World News
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
30 seconds
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
1 min
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
1 min
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
5 mins
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
5 mins
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
5 mins
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
6 mins
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
8 mins
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
8 mins
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
46 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app