Channel Tunnel to Introduce New Procedures for Streamlined Border Checks

In an effort to streamline border checks and maintain a seamless travel experience, the head of the Channel Tunnel has declared new procedures set to be implemented from the forthcoming year. This announcement is a response to apprehensions that the intensified border control measures post-Brexit could dissuade a significant number of passengers. The Channel Tunnel, a crucial link between the United Kingdom and mainland Europe, is determined to stave off potential disruptions and uphold its service quality.

Proactive Steps for the Post-Brexit Era

The decision to introduce these new measures is perceived as a preemptive stride to tackle the challenges encountered by travelers due to the heightened security and customs checks that were imposed after Brexit. However, the specifics of these changes and their contribution towards simplifying the border checks were not unveiled in the announcement.

A Push for Green Rail Transport

Yann Leriche, the Chief Executive of tunnel owner Getlink, anticipates a surge in green rail transport in the ensuing years. As part of the new measures, the Entry Exit System (EES) will be incorporated, which is expected to append only five minutes to the typical journey time for cars.

Investing in Infrastructure and Learning

To facilitate these changes, Getlink is investing 67 million to construct a new processing area in Folkestone capable of handling 500 cars per hour. In addition, Eurotunnel staff will embark on a fact-finding mission to North America to glean insights from how US border officials manage travelers from Canada and Mexico. Leriche underscores the remarkable potential of technology to cut through red tape and is advocating for an expansion in the number of services offered through the Channel Tunnel.