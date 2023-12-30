Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

Channel Island retailers have expressed their gratitude to the local community for a significant shift in shopping trends observed during the festive season. As opposed to the rise in online shopping seen globally, Channel Islanders have displayed a marked preference for local, brick-and-mortar shopping. This trend has not only bolstered the local economy but also reflected the Islanders’ inclination towards sustainable consumer choices and personal interactions.

Brick-and-Mortar Over Online

The trend, which saw a 3.1% year-on-year rise in consumer spending starting from December 27, indicates consumers’ preference for in-person experiences and interactions over their virtual counterparts. Liam Harford, Voisins Store Manager in Jersey, emphasized this sentiment, attributing the shift to the unique experiences offered by physical stores that online platforms often lack.

Environmental Concerns Drive Local Shopping

Notably, Amy Romaine, Mad Hatter Shop Manager in Jersey, pointed out that environmental concerns have also played a crucial role in this shift. Shopping locally reduces the carbon footprint associated with the transportation of goods purchased online, a fact that has not gone unnoticed by the environmentally conscious Islanders.

The Hidden Cost of Off-Island Shopping

While local products might sometimes come with a higher price tag, the hidden costs of shopping off-island should not be overlooked. Martin Search, Ray & Scott’s Managing Director in Guernsey, emphasized the importance of local shopping for the island’s financial well-being. Shopping locally contributes directly to the local economy, a benefit often missed when purchasing goods off-island.

The resilience and adaptability of the Islanders were evident even amidst disruptions caused by Storm Gerrit, with their commitment to supporting local businesses remaining steadfast. Additionally, several Islanders, including Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb, received official recognition from King Charles III for their contributions to the community.