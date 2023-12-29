Channel Islands Retailers Celebrate Surge in Local Shopping Amid Festive Season

Channel Islands retailers celebrated a boost in local shopping during the festive season, expressing gratitude for the community’s decision to choose brick-and-mortar establishments over online alternatives. The trend marked a deviation from the dominant online shopping culture, with residents in both Jersey and Guernsey heading to high streets to engage in Christmas sales, beginning on December 27.

Personal Interaction and Environmental Consideration

Liam Harford, Store Manager at Voisins in Jersey, pointed out the value customers place on personal interaction and the unique experience offered by physical stores. This, coupled with growing environmental concerns, has catalyzed a shift in consumer behavior. Amy Romaine, Manager of Mad Hatter Shop, echoed these sentiments, noting the role of climate consciousness in encouraging local shopping.

Supporting Local Economy

On the island of Guernsey, there has similarly been a shift towards supporting local businesses. Martin Search, Managing Director at Ray & Scott, highlighted that while on-island prices might initially appear higher, they do not include the hidden costs associated with shopping off-island. He underscored the continued importance of local support for the economic wellbeing of the island.

Adverse Weather Impact

As islanders rallied behind local businesses, the region faced disruptions due to adverse weather conditions. Storm Gerrit led to the cancellation of several cross-channel services by Condor Ferries, emphasizing the necessity of a vibrant local economy in weathering stormy times. Despite the challenges posed, local retailers remain optimistic and are urging the community to sustain their support for local businesses.