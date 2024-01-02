Channel Islanders Honoured by King Charles III in New Year’s Honours List

Six eminent individuals from the Channel Islands have been decorated by King Charles III in the Official New Year’s Honours List, celebrating their exceptional contributions to their communities and various fields. Hailing from Guernsey and Jersey alike, these individuals have left indelible marks in realms ranging from horticulture and sports to public service, business, charity, and the arts.

Guernsey’s Pride

From Guernsey, three individuals stand tall with their significant achievements. Raymond Evison, a titan in horticulture, has been elevated with a CBE. Known for founding Guernsey’s Clematis Nursery and developing over 200 new species of the plant, Evison’s work has revolutionised the horticultural landscape. Julia Bowditch, instrumental as the Director of the NatWest International Island Games, has been conferred an MBE. She credits this honour as a collective effort of over 1,200 volunteers who have helped shape the sports scene. Vanessa Wakeford has earned the Royal Victorian Silver Medal for her unwavering dedication to her work at Government House.

Jersey’s Jewels

In Jersey, three more individuals have been recognised for their extensive contributions. Kevin Keen has been honoured with an OBE for his nearly five decades of work across business and charity sectors, highlighting the fine balance between profitability and altruism. Michael Blackie has been recognized with an MBE for his influential roles in the Jersey Eisteddfod since 1979, shaping the cultural vibrancy of the island. Peter Tabb has been granted a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the community, reinforcing the importance of community service.

A Testament to the Spirit of Service

The awards bestowed on these six individuals highlight not only their personal accomplishments but also the collective spirit of volunteerism and community service that these islanders have exemplified. It’s a testament to the power of individual contributions in enriching the community and the significant impact each person can have. As we step into the New Year, these honours serve as a beacon, encouraging others to follow in the footsteps of these stalwarts and make their mark in their respective fields.

