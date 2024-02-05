Channel 4's 'To Catch a Copper' Spotlights Police Misconduct and Racism Allegations

Channel 4's eye-opening documentary series 'To Catch a Copper' is set to air an episode on Monday, February 5, which will take viewers into the heart of the Avon and Somerset Police's Professional Standards department. Central to this episode are accusations of institutional racism and unconscious bias leveled against police officers. The episode notably brings to light an incident from December 16, 2020, that unfolded on a bus in Bristol, involving a black woman and her toddler.

Unraveling the Incident

The woman was accused by the bus driver of being aggressive and refusing to pay for a ticket. As per standard police procedure, two officers arrived on the scene. However, body-worn camera footage revealed that the situation escalated sharply, culminating in the woman getting PAVA-sprayed and arrested. A special case review was subsequently initiated.

The Panel's Verdict

An independent panel was tasked to scrutinize the officers' actions. After careful examination, the panel concluded that the officers' actions had exacerbated the situation. The majority of the panel considered the force used to be inappropriate, criticizing the officers for failing to de-escalate the situation effectively. Moreover, they questioned the use of PAVA spray in proximity to a child.

The Official Stance

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) found the use of force to be justifiable but acknowledged that some comments by the officers called for introspection. The woman involved in the incident faced no further action following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The Avon and Somerset Police expressed their commitment to learning from the incident and confirmed that the officers involved underwent reflective practice.

This episode of 'To Catch a Copper' promises to offer a rare glimpse into the workings of internal investigations within the police force, shedding light on challenges and complexities that often remain hidden from public view.