en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Channel 4 Report Exposes Stereotyping in UK Television Advertising

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
Channel 4 Report Exposes Stereotyping in UK Television Advertising

In a recent report titled ‘Mirror on the Industry’, Channel 4 has shed light on the persistent biases and stereotypes in UK television advertising. The study divulges that Northern accents are twice as likely to be linked with working-class characters, while ethnic minority actors are 50% more likely to be depicted as belonging to lower social grades. This reliance on stereotypes extends to both the utilization of accents and the portrayal of ethnic minorities, perpetuating one-dimensional views and potentially reinforcing prejudice.

Accents and Ethnicity: A Stereotype Canvas

The report unravels the industry’s predisposition towards using Northern accents to represent working-class people, with such accents being twice as likely to be coded as working-class in TV adverts. In a similar vein, ethnic minority actors are more likely to be employed to signify ‘lower social grades’. These findings indicate an inherent bias in the industry, using language and ethnicity as tools to perpetuate and reinforce stereotypes.

A Glance at Socioeconomic Grading

The Channel 4 report also questions the traditional Socioeconomic Grading system, suggesting it may not accurately mirror the demographics of contemporary Britain. With nearly 60% of the population now considered middle class, the grading system’s representation and portrayal of working-class people appear both deficient and poor. This observation urges a reevaluation of industry standards and personal biases, accent usage, and character development in advertising.

Public Perception and Regulatory Concerns

These findings echo similar concerns raised by other studies, such as a 2020 survey by creativex and a 2022 study by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). The public believes that the poor are negatively stereotyped, and stereotypes in adverts could potentially lead to harm or serious offense. The ASA study further underlines the risk of cementing negative stereotypes through the depiction of racial groups in stereotypical roles or characteristics. They, along with Channel 4, advocate for greater diversity and a nuanced portrayal of minority racial and ethnic groups in advertising to prevent the reinforcement of prejudice and the evocation of past racial or ethnic trauma.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
10 mins ago
Osofo Kojo Bentil Stirs Controversy: Claims Everyone Can Be a Witch or Wizard
In a groundbreaking interview on TV3’s Confessions with Miss Nancy, Osofo Kojo Bentil, the esteemed spiritual leader and founder of Onyame Kese Krom, stirred the pot of public opinion with his assertion that every individual carries within them the potential to be a witch or wizard. Bentil’s profound statements have already started to ripple through
Osofo Kojo Bentil Stirs Controversy: Claims Everyone Can Be a Witch or Wizard
Groundbreaking Study Explores Perception of Language Attractiveness
49 mins ago
Groundbreaking Study Explores Perception of Language Attractiveness
Charity Commission Unjustly Ousted Entertainers from Actors' Benevolent Fund: Official Review
52 mins ago
Charity Commission Unjustly Ousted Entertainers from Actors' Benevolent Fund: Official Review
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
30 mins ago
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
The Sweet Reason Behind Prince Louis' Jubilant Antics at the Platinum Jubilee
32 mins ago
The Sweet Reason Behind Prince Louis' Jubilant Antics at the Platinum Jubilee
ITV News Highlights: From Civil Disobedience to Community Stories
41 mins ago
ITV News Highlights: From Civil Disobedience to Community Stories
Latest Headlines
World News
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
26 seconds
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
1 min
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
1 min
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
3 mins
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
3 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
4 mins
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
4 mins
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
5 mins
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
5 mins
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app