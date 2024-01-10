en English
Agriculture

Challenges in Delivering Renewable Energy in the UK: The Debate Over Infrastructure and Agricultural Developments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Challenges in Delivering Renewable Energy in the UK: The Debate Over Infrastructure and Agricultural Developments

Climate change commitments are driving an increasing focus on renewable energy in the United Kingdom. However, the necessary infrastructure for delivering green energy, including pylons and underground cables, is causing concerns due to its intrusion into rural areas. A new film by Ralph Fiennes and Charles Sturridge proposes a solution: the construction of energy pooling infrastructure offshore and on brownfield sites, thus preserving the countryside. This issue is exemplified by the case of Stephen March, an Essex farmer, who is facing the potential of having half of his land impacted by National Grid’s plans for underground cables and a pylon.

Challenges in the Solar Industry

The article delves into the solar industry, currently dominated by silicon in solar energy production. The UK government is striving to boost solar energy capacity, but silicon solar modules present problems. An emerging alternative, perovskite solar film, holds promise as a more efficient and cost-effective solution. The potential of perovskite PV to revolutionize the solar sector is substantial, offering significant contributions to the UK’s energy security and achieving net-zero goals.

Agriculture in Transition

While the energy sector seeks solutions, agriculture is not immune to changes. The year-round availability of imported strawberries is one such development, but a project in Lincolnshire has borne fruit – literally – by delivering a winter crop of British strawberries. Furthermore, livestock farming practices are shifting, as farmers transition to herbal leys, a mix of legumes, herbs, and grasses, for animal feed instead of standard grass mixes. This shift suggests a move towards more sustainable farming practices.

Policy and Investment Challenges

The UK’s energy policy currently appears convoluted and chaotic, as the transition to renewable energy sources like solar and wind faces hurdles. Diluted government net zero targets, a lack of investment in large-scale renewable projects, conflicting reports on the future of the UK’s gas transmission network, financial concerns, and a lack of government subsidies for offshore wind projects are just some of the issues plaguing the sector. These challenges highlight the significant concerns in delivering renewable energy in the UK. A consultation is currently underway to address the investment challenges faced by long duration electricity storage, which can contribute to decarbonizing the energy system by storing renewable power and discharging it during periods of low wind.

