Chain Reaction Cycles to Close Belfast Store as Wiggle Faces Insolvency

In a turn of events, the popular bicycle retailer, Chain Reaction Cycles, located on Boucher Road in Belfast, is preparing to shut its doors. The decision comes following the entry into administration of its parent company, Wiggle, last year. Signs of a ‘closing down sale’ and a Facebook post have made the news of the closure official.

End of an Era

For the past 12 years, Chain Reaction Cycles has been a fixture in the cycling world, providing high-quality products and services to its loyal customers. Despite the impending closure of the physical store, the company has assured its clientele that their online service will remain operational, allowing them to continue catering to the needs of the cycling community.

Legacy of Chain Reaction Cycles

Chain Reaction Cycles began its journey in 1984 when George and Janice Watson set up a humble bike shop. The small venture gradually expanded, evolving into the Chain Reaction Cycles known today. At its peak, the company boasted over 150m in turnover and employed 450 people, highlighting its noteworthy contribution to the cycling retail market.

A Shift in Operations

The company’s merger with Wiggle in 2016 marked a significant shift in its operations. This alliance led to a reduction in the company’s Northern Ireland operations, including the closure of warehousing and bike-building facilities. The current uncertainty surrounding the future of Wiggle CRC, under which Chain Reaction Cycles operates, is a direct result of insolvency issues within its parent company.