CGI to Assist NATS in Digital Transformation of Air Traffic Control Services

CGI, a renowned global IT and business consulting services organization, is teaming up with NATS, the UK’s premier air traffic control service provider, to revolutionize its digital infrastructure. The objective of this collaboration is to modernize NATS’ systems as international travel bounces back to pre-pandemic levels.

Strengthening Partnership

The partnership between CGI and NATS isn’t new; they have been collaborating for over a year. However, the relationship is set to deepen with a newly minted seven-year contract. This agreement underscores the trust and confidence NATS has in CGI’s ability to deliver on its digital transformation goals.

CGI’s Role and Responsibilities

Under this agreement, CGI will not just be a service provider but a strategic partner to NATS. CGI’s responsibilities will encompass delivering data centre and hosting services, transitioning NATS to a hybrid cloud model, and providing consultation on IT portfolio management. The collaboration aims to boost the resilience, flexibility, and scalability of NATS’ critical digital structure, thereby ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic operations.

A Promising Future

With a reputation for excellence in aerospace and aviation services, CGI, founded in 1976, is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. Employing over 91,500 professionals globally, CGI’s expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the modernization of the UK Air Traffic Control system. The partnership between CGI and NATS is a significant stride in the digital transformation of air traffic control services in the UK, promising a safer, more efficient future for air travel.