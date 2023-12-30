CES 2024: A Beacon of Tech Innovation with Clean Energy, Advanced Audio, Wi-Fi 7, and AI PCs

The upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, scheduled for January 9-12 in Las Vegas, signals a thrum of anticipation across the global tech community. Following the emphasis on accessibility and health-related gadgets at last year’s CES, the 2024 event is set to shine a spotlight on clean energy technologies, audio advancements, Wi-Fi 7, and AI PCs.

Clean Energy Takes Centre Stage

With the escalating global energy costs and instances of grid failures, CES 2024 is expected to showcase clean energy technologies for consumer use. The focus is on solar panel setups that consumers can install and operate without professional assistance. The event’s clean energy trend also aligns with the forecast of a UK senior reporter who anticipates an influx of consumer brands into the home battery market.

Audio Tech Advances with MEMS

Audio technology enthusiasts can look forward to the introduction of MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) earbud drivers. Promising superior response, durability, and fidelity over traditional drivers, these innovations are less reliant on calibration. One such model, dubbed Cypress, boasting an enhanced bass response, is set to make its debut at CES 2024.

Wi-Fi 7: The Future of Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 is projected to be another prominent trend at the event. Offering speeds up to 46 Gbps and features such as MLO (multi-link operation) for improved mesh network performance, Wi-Fi 7 is poised to revolutionize connectivity. However, to extract the full benefits of Wi-Fi 7, consumers will require compatible devices and routers, coupled with a fast internet connection.

AI PCs: A Leap Forward

‘AI PC’, a term encapsulating computers with neural processing units (NPUs) capable of executing AI tasks efficiently, is expected to be prevalent at CES 2024. This trend indicates a move towards integrating more AI features into Windows operating systems, resonating with Microsoft’s strategy to broaden its Copilot AI.

As the global tech community awaits CES 2024, it’s evident that the event will be a confluence of innovations shaping our future. Whether it’s clean energy technologies, advanced audio tech, Wi-Fi 7, or AI PCs, CES 2024 promises to be a landmark event in the tech calendar.